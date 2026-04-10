Level-5 Vision 2026 April
Image: Nintendo Life

Level-5 has returned to the livestreamed showcase scene with its first 'Vision' showcase of 2026, providing an updated look at all the titles it is currently working on.

Overall, the details were kept pretty vague in this one — more than a few games had a noncommittal "in development" label attached rather than a release date — but given how many delays the studio has seen in recent years, we're not all that surprised with the approach.

Below, we've collected together every announcement from the Vision 2026 April showcase, and attached all the info you'll need to know what's going on in the world of Level-5. Let's get into it, shall we?

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Level-5 Vision 2026 April Showcase - Full Stream

If you want to check out the full presentation before diving into the individual details, you'll find it below. We've linked it to start at the 4:53 mark, so you don't need to sit through the livestream preamble.

Every Switch Announcement

Here's every announcement from the presentation in the order they were made...

Pufflings: Journey Through a Fantasy World (Mobile) - Winter 2026

Pufflings
Image: Level-5

A new Suika Game-style mobile puzzler from Level-5 and the Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble team, NHN PlayArt.

Yo-kai Watch Series: The Great Detective Nekomata (Mobile) - TBA

A sequel to Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble, The Great Detective Nekomata looks part Yo-kai and part Detective Pikachu, as a deceased cat is thrust back into the world of the living to help solve crimes.

Now there's a sentence we didn't expect to write today...

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Mobile) - Summer 2026

This mobile version of last year's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time features full cross-save and cross-play support, so you can continue all your Switch (2) progress on mobile, and team up with other console players to take on dungeons.

Snack World: Reloaded (Switch 2) - TBA

The 2017 RPG (or its 2020 Switch version) is getting a remake on Switch 2 in the shape of Snack World: Reloaded, complete with new visuals and storylines.

Inazuma Eleven RE, DECAPOLICE, Holy Horror Mansion (Switch 1 & 2) - "In Development"

Inazuma Eleven RE, DECAPOLICE and Holy Horror Mansion were announced at various points over the last few years and, well, they're still in development. Perhaps not the most concrete news (we barely got a glimpse of the first two), but at least there's some new Holy Horror gameplay.

Inazuma Eleven: Cross (Mobile) - June 2026

Another day, another Japan-exclusive Inazuma Eleven mobile title. Will this one come West? Probably not.

Hey, if you happen to find yourself in the region, pre-registration opens today!

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Switch 2 Physical) - 11th June 2026

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - Switch 2 Physical
Image: Level-5

Yes, that's right, after a stellar launch year, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is scoring a Switch 2 physical (in Japan, at least). The physical includes all updates up to and including the Rising Bond DLC and will launch in Japan on 11th June.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch 1&2) - 2026

Hey, remember Professor Layton and The New World of Steam? Yep, it's still on its way!

The new trailer introduced us to a bunch of Steam Bison residents that Layton and Luke will meet in the upcoming title, showcasing a little more gameplay and revealing that legendary composer Joe Hisaishi is behind the new theme.

The Japanese voice cast has now finished recording, and Level-5 has released a special Q&A with them, discussing their work on The New World of Steam and the series at large.

Which title from the Vision 2026 April showcase are you looking forward to the most? You can let us know in the following poll, then take to the comments to share your thoughts on the presentation as a whole.

Which Level-5 Vision 2026 game are you the most excited for?