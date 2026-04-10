Level-5 has returned to the livestreamed showcase scene with its first 'Vision' showcase of 2026, providing an updated look at all the titles it is currently working on.

Overall, the details were kept pretty vague in this one — more than a few games had a noncommittal "in development" label attached rather than a release date — but given how many delays the studio has seen in recent years, we're not all that surprised with the approach.

Below, we've collected together every announcement from the Vision 2026 April showcase, and attached all the info you'll need to know what's going on in the world of Level-5. Let's get into it, shall we?

Level-5 Vision 2026 April Showcase - Full Stream

If you want to check out the full presentation before diving into the individual details, you'll find it below. We've linked it to start at the 4:53 mark, so you don't need to sit through the livestream preamble.

Every Switch Announcement

Here's every announcement from the presentation in the order they were made...

Pufflings: Journey Through a Fantasy World (Mobile) - Winter 2026

A new Suika Game-style mobile puzzler from Level-5 and the Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble team, NHN PlayArt.

Yo-kai Watch Series: The Great Detective Nekomata (Mobile) - TBA

A sequel to Yo-kai Watch: Wibble Wobble, The Great Detective Nekomata looks part Yo-kai and part Detective Pikachu, as a deceased cat is thrust back into the world of the living to help solve crimes.

Now there's a sentence we didn't expect to write today...

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Mobile) - Summer 2026

This mobile version of last year's Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time features full cross-save and cross-play support, so you can continue all your Switch (2) progress on mobile, and team up with other console players to take on dungeons.

Snack World: Reloaded (Switch 2) - TBA

The 2017 RPG (or its 2020 Switch version) is getting a remake on Switch 2 in the shape of Snack World: Reloaded, complete with new visuals and storylines.