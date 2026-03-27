Update []: Supergiant Games has issued a reminder about the Hades II update, which will be dropping alongside the Xbox and PlayStation 5 versions of the game next week on 14th April 2026. The full patch notes will be shared on release.
"HADES II for Xbox and PlayStation launches digitally worldwide on April 14, in just a few days! Here's exactly when in your local time. We'll also have our latest patch for those who already own the game. See you in the Crossroads!
"These latest versions will include some bonus content and quality-of-life improvements we've been working on. We'll have full patch notes on April 14. Versions of the game that are already available will get the update that same day."
Here are the release times for Xbox and PS5 versions of the game, which should also provide an idea of when this latest game update will drop: