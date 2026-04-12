The new noir-style cartoon detective FPS Mouse: P.I. for Hire arrives on the Switch 2 next week after a slight delay.

Ahead of the launch on 16th April 2026, Fumi Games and Playside have released the specifications and performance targets for Mouse: P.I. on every platform.

On Switch 2 in handheld, the game runs at 900p at 60fps in performance, and in quality mode you can expect 1260p at 30fps. As for the title's docked output, the game is 1080p and 60fps in performance, and 1440p at 40fps in quality mode.

In terms of the file size, you'll need 15GB of space if you plan to install Mouse: P.I. for Hire on your Switch 2.

The developer and publisher have also released a new "meet the cast" video. The private investigator, former war hero and protagonist Jack Pepper is voiced by Troy Baker.

He will be joined by Florian Clare as Wanda Fuller, Camryn Grimes as Tammy Tumbler, Fred Tatasciore as John Brown and Frank Todaro as Cornelius Stilton.