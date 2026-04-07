After a short pause for the Easter Bank Holiday, this week's UK charts are finally in, and no, it's not the most surprising ranking this time.

The top 10 is much as you might expect, with EA SPORTS FC 26 holding onto the top spot once again, and Switch 2 hits like Mario Kart World, Pokopia, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A hanging around with the front runners, too — shoutout to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which made an impressive jump from 32nd last week to fourth this time!

Proving the power of a movie tie-in, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has also seen a healthy boost this week, defying gravity as it rises from 23rd to 12th. It's even managed to leapfrog Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which now finds itself in 13th after a brief 'Switch 2 Edition' bump.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 38%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Xbox Series 12% 3 2 Resident Evil Requiem PC 60%, PS5 32%, Switch 2 5%, Xbox 3% 2 3 Mario Kart World 32 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 63%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 11%, Switch 6% 5 5 Crimson Desert 4 6 Nioh 3 12 7 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 56%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 10%, PS4 3% 6 8 Pokémon Pokopia 9 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 10 10 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 54%, Switch 46% 7 11 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 46%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 4%, PS4 3% 23 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 8 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% - 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 14 15 F1 25 16 16 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 99%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 19 17 Donkey Kong Bananza

18 18 Minecraft 17 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 77%, Switch 2 23% 21 20 Resident Evil 2 20 21 Grand Theft Auto V 22 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 25 23 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 34 24 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 53%, PS4 26%, Switch 21%, Xbox Series 0% 13 25 WWE 2K26 PS5 74%, Xbox Series 16%, Switch 2 10% - 26 Cars 3: Driven to Win PS4 82%, Switch 18% - 27 It Takes Two Switch 91%, PS4 9% 31 28 Tekken 8

40 29 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 60%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox Series 17% 28 30 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 31 Mortal Kombat X

24 32 Split Fiction PS5 64%, Switch 2 30%, Xbox Series 6% - 33 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4 70%, Switch 25%, PS5 5%, Xbox Series 1% 27 34 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 35 Dragon's Dogma II

38 36 Resident Evil 4

15 37 The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature

- 38 LEGO City Undercover PS4 87%, Switch 13% 35 39 Battlefield 6

33 40 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

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