The relaxing life-sim Pokémon Pokopia has received a new update this week, bumping the Switch 2 exclusive up to Version 1.0.3.

Similar to the last patch, this one comes loaded with some improvements as well as multiple game fixes, so the overall experience should be even better now. This follows Version 1.0.2, which was released last month.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Pokémon Pokopia: Ver. 1.0.3 (Released April 8, 2026)

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

In some cases, Pokémon whose habitats have disappeared cannot be found even when searching for them using the “Search” function in the Pokédex.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed.

If these issues have already occurred in your game, applying this update will resolve them.

When traveling to a Dream Island under certain circumstances, you arrive at Palette Town and are unable to return to the original town.

When moving between towns or when the in-game date changes, the screen remains dark, making it difficult to operate the game.

If you perform certain actions, it becomes impossible to relocate Pokémon habitats.

If construction is carried out in a certain way, building projects will not be completed until the in-game date changes.

In Bleak Beach, performing certain actions prevents progress during the request “Power up the charging station!”

In the Sparkling Skylands, performing certain actions causes the Pokémon that you requested construction help from to be removed, making it difficult to progress the request to rebuild the huge building.

On Cloud Islands, performing certain actions causes seasonal Pokémon to disappear from the town and Cloud Island.

When creating a new Cloud Island, an error occurs and the island cannot be created.

Some of the following issues have been partially fixed, making them less likely to occur.

By performing certain actions, the controller vibrates continuously.

If you haven't already played Pokémon Pokopia, in our review here on Nintendo Life, we called it the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, noting how it was bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity.