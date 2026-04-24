The roguelike brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, which we described as a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' when it arrived on the Switch in 2024, has this week hit a new sales milestone.

In an announcement on social media, the developer Super Evil Megacorp has revealed the game has now surpassed a combined total of one million sales worldwide. This includes not only the Switch version, but also sales of the enhanced Switch 2 version.

At the end of the message, the developer also notes how "there's more to come":

Super Evil Megacorp: "THANK YOU for running, brawlin’, and getting back up for one more run with us. Drop a slice of pizza if you're part of the million. Cowabunga, there’s more to come!"

This title has already received countless updates since it arrived on the Switch, including new character updates, new content and also some paid DLC. It also got a Gold Edition in March of this year.

If you haven't already tried it out on the Switch or the Switch 2, it's currently 90% off its regular price on the eShop in the US and UK. There's also a Switch 2 upgrade for existing owners. And if you want to know more about this game, check out our review: