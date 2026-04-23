Publisher Annapurna Interactive has revealed that it will be bringing even more titles to the Switch 2 in 2026.

As a reminder, both Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes are out now, priced at $12.99 and $24.99, respectively. Both feature 4K resolution and 120fps gameplay, while owners on Switch can benefit from a free upgrade.

As for Sayonara, the Switch 2 release also comes packing the 'Remix Arcade' mode, which wasn't available on the Switch. This features faster, more aggressive gameplay for those who wish to chase those high scores, with Annapurna claiming that it comes with "zero loads".

In addition, a Switch 2 port of Stray will be available on 28th May, priced at $29.99. This upgrade will come boasting 4K visuals, improved frame rate, added mouse controls, and more. It's not been confirmed whether current Switch owners will benefit from a free upgrade, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more information.

Next up, we've got two completely new titles for the Switch 2: Keita Takahashi’s to a T on 11th June at $19.99, and Wanderstop on 23rd June at $24.99. The latter is the latest cosy title from The Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden, one that received widespread critical acclaim upon its original release in 2025.

Finally, this was already known, but it's worth remembering that Mixtape is also coming to the Switch 2 on 7th May, so that might be yet another to add to your wishlist.