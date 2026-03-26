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Super Evil Megacorp has been pretty consistent with its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate support over the past three years, and today, the company has announced a brand-new addition for those hoping to pick up the base game and all of its DLC in one swoop.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Gold Edition has arrived on the Switch eShop today, bundling up the base game with its three expansions — Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam, Metalhead Character DLC and Aloplex Character DLC. This means that you're not only getting the expansions' titular bonus characters thrown in, but all of the additional Artefacts and Modifiers too. That should spice up the roguelike runs.

And it's not all paid bonuses, either. Super Evil Megacorp has bundled today's Gold Edition announcement with the reveal that a free update is dropping for all players today. This one includes balance adjustments to the in-game Astral and Ooze trees and other "top secret enhancements" that you'll have to find along the way — ooh, the mystery!

It all makes for a pretty appealing bundle, all things considered. We had a perfectly pleasant time with Splintered Fate back in 2024 (Hades comparisons aside, that is), calling it "a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' that's best played with pals" in our review. The DLC brings some welcome extras to really beef the game up, so if you've been eying the expansions for a while or if you've just been looking for an excuse to dive in, this may well be it!