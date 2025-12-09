Super Evil Megacorp has today announced that it will be launching an all-new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for the TMNT roguelike, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

The new version launches on 16th December, either as a standalone purchase or as a paid upgrade pack ($2.49, or your regional equivalent) for those who already own the base game, and it packs in everything you'd expect from a Switch 2 update.

The above trailer promises enhanced visuals and frame rate for smooth 4K 60fps play (resolution dropping to 1080p in handheld), and support for local GameShare and GameChat.

It appears that's all that's included in the Switch 2 upgrade at the time of writing — the trailer mentions both the Metalhead and Casey Jones DLC, though it is unclear whether they are included in the new package. We have reached out to Super Evil Megacorp, and will update this post when we hear back.

The performance boost will be a welcome addition. We had a good time with Splintered Fate when it launched on Switch 1 last year, though we noticed plenty of frame drops and experienced a few hard crashes. The game has seen several updates in the time since then, so perhaps this Switch 2 Edition will be the perfect opportunity to dive back in.