In case you missed it, Ubisoft's 2D roguelite The Rogue Prince of Persia gets a physical release on Switch 1 and 2 this week.

The standard edition is available for $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the Immortal Edition (including a copy of the game, SteelBook, a poster and three lithography prints) will set you back $49.99 USD. As previously confirmed, the Switch 2 version is a Game-key Card.

If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch or Switch 2, here's a bit about it from Ubisoft. You can also check out our review here on Nintendo Life: