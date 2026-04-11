In case you missed it, Ubisoft's 2D roguelite The Rogue Prince of Persia gets a physical release on Switch 1 and 2 this week.
The standard edition is available for $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the Immortal Edition (including a copy of the game, SteelBook, a poster and three lithography prints) will set you back $49.99 USD. As previously confirmed, the Switch 2 version is a Game-key Card.
If you haven't already tried out this game on the Switch or Switch 2, here's a bit about it from Ubisoft. You can also check out our review here on Nintendo Life:
"In this fast-paced roguelite, the Huns have invaded Persia, wielding dark magic to create utter destruction. As the Prince, you’ll master fluid and acrobatic combat and parkour to right your wrongs and save the kingdom. With each failure is a chance at rebirth as you explore different paths, choose new weapons, and forge your own playstyle in an infinitely replayable loop. Discover and unlock over 100 weapons and medallions, and upgrade your build between runs to help you go farther in your next run."