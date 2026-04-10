Mossmouth's excellent retro compilation UFO 50 was one of our games of the year when it finally arrived on Switch back in August 2025. The 50 games of the fictional LX system have gobbled up hours (and hours) of our time in the months since, and just when we thought we were free from its clutches, Fangamer had to go and drag us in all over again.

You see, the outlet recently launched the UFO 50 'Deluxe Edition', a long-awaited physical release for Switch which, alongside a boxed copy of the game, throws in a bunch of tie-in merchandise to boot.

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However, the Deluxe Edition extras aren't your usual 'Collector's Edition' paraphernalia of trading cards and pin badges, waiting to be lost in an office drawer within weeks of opening. No, UFO 50's bonus goodies are every bit as nostalgia-inducing as you would hope.

The good folk over at Fangamer were kind enough to send us a copy of this very Deluxe Edition, and we thought it only right to show you lovely folks some of the goodies contained within.

So, join us on this unboxing tour! We'll start with the DE box itself, which is modelled on the game's LX home console, for a touch of world-building right from the jump.

Aside from the physical copy itself (more on that in just a second), the pièce de résistance of this release is the 'UFO Companion', an official, 116-page guide to the collection, packed with tutorials and secrets for each and every game.

Like the in-game menus and reference materials, everything in here is entirely dedicated to the bit. There's no tongue-in-cheek 'we know this console isn't actually real' winking to be found in here. If historians stumbled across this book hundreds of years from now, they'd assume it was a real guide for real games from the '80s — albeit one in phenomenally good condition, god bless modern printing.

If it's even more world-building you're after, the bundle also throws in physical copies of one of the game's 'design documents', an excerpt of the LX Star Newsletter (mentioned briefly in-game), a promo poster for the console itself, and a paper copy of the Bug Hunter disk.

Fangamer has kept the contents of both the design doc and newsletter a secret online, and since both contain details that not everyone is going to want to see, we've adopted a similar approach in the pictures below. Nothing's getting spoiled on our watch!

Then we have the main event: the physical case. It's quite the looker, we're sure you'll agree, but the real kicker here is a reversible cover, featuring the LX staple, Barbuta. This flip-side even features authentic 'crease' marks printed on the reverse to really up the nostalgia. Talk about attention to detail, eh?

And finally, what kind of self-respecting Deluxe Edition would launch without a boatload of stickers? UFO 50 is no exception, of course. Aside from individual stickers for each of the compilation games (perfect for marking your progress in the guide), the release also comes with the following adorable sets.

There you have it! It's quite the collection, no? The UFO 50 Deluxe Edition is now available on the North American Fangamer website for $59. Alternatively, you can pick up both the standard physical release and the Companion Guide separately on the European store for €39/€26, respectively.