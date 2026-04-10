We've been hoping to see more Switch 1 games lumbered with the Cloud Version label ditch that format and make the jump to Switch 2. And it looks like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy might be the next one to come.

Earlier today, r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (spotted via Gematsu) shared that a rating for the game on Switch 2 had popped up on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website.

Eidos Montreal's action game came out back in 2021, and while it was extremely warmly received on other platforms, the game was a bit of a mess on Switch because of its Cloud Version shackles.

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Now, the link to the ratings board doesn't technically work, but you can view a screenshot taken by u/venom_daemon via the link below:

So, if this rating is true, that'd hopefully mean Guardians of the Galaxy will be getting a true "native" version on a Nintendo system for the first time. As it rightfully deserves.

Hitman: World of Assassination, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil 8 are a handful of games that have shedded their Cloud Version labels in favour of improved, native Switch 2 ports. So we hope these beloved Marvel heroes can make the jump, too.

We certainly don't recommend the Switch 1 version as it is now, so if you've been holding off on the game until a better handheld version comes to light, we can at least point you towards our sister site Push Square's review so you get a good idea of what the game is like on PS5.

Do you want to see Guardians of the Galaxy on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.