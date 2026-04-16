Bethesda has already shown strong support for the Switch 2 with multiple game releases, but one title that hasn't landed on the hybrid platform is its new space-themed RPG, Starfield.

Following its recent launch on the PlayStation 5 (which admittedly shipped with some issues), a new rating for a Switch 2 version of the game has apparently been discovered on the Taiwan classification board. This rating follows ongoing rumours throughout 2025 about Starfield being released on Nintendo's new platform.

Of course, while ratings can often lead to an announcement, it's doesn't necessarily guarantee a release will go ahead. In this particular case, nothing has been officially announced by Bethesda (or other parties) about a port of this title for Nintendo's new platform.

This follows a rating for a Nintendo version of Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred surfacing on the Indonesian rating board this week.

Bethesda has already released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2. It's also got The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on the way, and next month is releasing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the platform.