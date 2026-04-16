Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been releasing regular free and paid DLC updates since it launched, and with this in mind, today's update adds Red from Angry Birds to the game

Red will come with his own vehicle, the "Super Roaster", special emotes and sounds, including three new songs for the Jukebox (Go! Theme, Go, Theme! - Final Lap and Angry Birds Theme). Along with this, there'll also be a new festival taking place where racers can earn decals, gadgets and more. Here's a look:

Once again, if you already own this title on Switch or Switch 2, this latest DLC is a free content drop. You can find out what else is on the way to Sonic Racing in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.