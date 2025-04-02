2K popped up at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to reveal "the most ambitious Borderlands game we've ever made", Borderlands 4, will be heading to Switch 2.

We don't have all that much information on this one just yet, but the brief teaser teased all of the looting and shooting that you'd expect from the series, probably mixed with a good helping of humour.

2K promised more information on this latest entry in the coming months, so we'll be keeping an eye out.

This is a breaking story, we'll be adding more information soon...