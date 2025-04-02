2K popped up at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to reveal "the most ambitious Borderlands game we've ever made", Borderlands 4, will be heading to Switch 2.
We don't have all that much information on this one just yet, but the brief teaser teased all of the looting and shooting that you'd expect from the series, probably mixed with a good helping of humour.
2K promised more information on this latest entry in the coming months, so we'll be keeping an eye out.
This is a breaking story, we'll be adding more information soon...
Comments
I must confess as being ignorant to the existence or potential existence of a Borderlands 4. Good news. Not top of my list, but welcome as part of the library to choose from.
Let's gooo!!!
So happy with this news.
I'm surprised how much they're leaning away from showing any of the humor. Not complaining, just something I noticed.
Honestly I like the guy that revealed this. He just sounds so excited to announce this.
