The fact that even an entertainment centered site like Variety is covering this just shows how scandalous a story like this can be. This is hard to believe, but there is some hindsight about this announcement.

I know the game is very demanding and can only run on 720p and 30fps on Series S, but this game was actually running at some point on the hardware, docked at least. And while there were drops, these were evident only on a specific moment. In fact, even off-screen, the game looked pretty decent docked.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6ulp2LxEs4

However, image quality was found to be pretty blurry, either lower or on the same level as Series S, which led to many questions about how it would run on the less capable handheld mode.

Well turns out, that's very likely the main challenge with this port. I suppose they actually got it running docked, but without the optimization knowledge they seemingly pushed it to some kind of limit to the point they couldn't make an acceptable handheld mode version.

And here's the interesting part: not coincidentally, a Steam Deck verified conversion was released last December, which proves this game can indeed run on handheld.

However, after it previously couldn't run even on the lowest settings, this mode has downscaled the visuals even below the lowest preset to something like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdJ4DXRNTuc

I have a theory, and this mode is actually how the Switch 2 version looked when handheld, but they simply didn't want to downscale the visuals to such levels, and now they're stuck between keeping the visual fidelity and mantaining performance, apparently...

Not to mention, the metrics prove this is a very CPU-bound game, and I wonder if the console has enough of that to keep the tasks doable.

The thing is, I don't wanna believe this will never come to Switch 2. Nintendo themselves promised it on the Switch 2 Direct, Take-Two themselves made that promise during their Creator's Voice! Didn't they call the system "empowering" and even said how they weren't "fighting" it? How Borderlands 4 would indeed be running on the hardware and even promised they were making it simultaneously?

Even with the reasons adobe, there was a lot certainity and even boldness during the pre-release. It surely couldn't be just marketing, right?

As long as that video is online, there will at least be some indication the game is still coming to Switch 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdMBChercPY