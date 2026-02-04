Last September, 2K Games and Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 4 had been delayed for Switch 2.
The plan was to spend a little extra time to deliver the "best possible experience" on Nintendo's new system, but it appears the plan has changed. In Take-Two's latest earnings results (the parent company of 2K Games), the Switch 2 version has been removed from the company's release schedule.
Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis told Variety, the "difficult decision" has been made to "pause development" on this particular version of the game. The team at Gearbox is instead focused on delivering "quality post-launch content for players on the ongoing improvements to optimize the game".
This decision won't impact other Switch 2 projects, and 2K will continue to collaborate closely with Nintendo. Upcoming releases for Switch 2 include PGA TOUR 2K25 and WWE 2K26.
Before the most recent delay and cancellation of pre-orders, Borderlands 4 was meant to arrive on the Switch 2 in October 2025. This title was originally released on other platforms last September and while the shift to open world was praised, there were also reports of the console version's problematic performance at the time.