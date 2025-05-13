Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Nintendo has published a new Creator's Voice video looking at the upcoming release of Borderlands 4 on the Switch 2.

It's pretty much what we've come to expect from these videos at this point, with Gearbox developers Randy Pitchford and Randy Varnell hyping up the new console and explaining how it's helped with game development.

Pitchford in particular was especially passionate about the Switch 2, noting that it's a "perfect platform" for Borderlands 4:

"Usually, we'll have to port a game to a platform, but in this case, we're making Borderlands 4 for the Nintendo Switch 2. I think that when you play Borderlands 4 on Switch 2, you'll realise that with the cooperative experience, and how we can use the Nintendo Switch 2 platform to connect with friends, share our game with friends... It's pretty astonishing how perfect this platform is for Borderlands 4."

He then goes on to note that the Switch 2 is "very powerful" and a "joy to work with":

"The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a joy to work with – it's very powerful. It's an incredible machine in a very tight form factor, and we love being on the bleeding edge with our graphics and the experience that we're creating, and the Nintendo Switch 2 makes all that possible. We don't feel like we're fighting the system, we feel like the system's enabling us and empowering us to make the best version of Borderlands 4 that we can. As a game developer, it's awesome."

There's currently no firm release date for Borderlands 4 on the Switch 2, but it's scheduled to launch later this year.