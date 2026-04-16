Nintendo shadow-dropped Xenobade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (that name will always be just a little bit silly) back in February 2026, but if you've been holding off for a physical edition, then your day has come.

With the game and upgrade pack available on the cartridge (no Game-Key Card shenanigans here), this may well be the ideal way to own the game if you're a fan of physical games. It's available for roughly £50 in the UK and $65 in the US. Check the links below for some go-to outlets.

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Of course, this might not be the most ideal way to own the game if you've seen some of the controversy surrounding the Switch 2 Edition. Nintendo has faced severe backlash from fans thanks to what looks like some dodgy AI upscaling to go along with the 60fps gameplay. The chaps over at Digital Foundry explain it wonderfully in a recent video.

Indeed, with the Switch 2 now capable of running original Switch games at 1080p in handheld mode thanks to a recent update, some have claimed that this might be preferable to the new upscaled visuals. Others have even gone so far as to request a refund from Nintendo – yiikes!

If none of this bothers you, or you don't notice the visual issues with the Switch 2 Edition, this this might well be the best way to own Xenoblade Chronicles X at the time of writing.