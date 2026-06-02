It's official, folks, LEGO has finally lifted the lid on its new range of Pokémon sets, complete with its fancy new Smart Play tech.
This might not be all that surprising to those who have been following the leaks in recent weeks, but hey, an official reveal is always a treat. We also have a release date, with all of the following sets launching on 1st August 2026.
There are 12 new sets in the Smart Play range, all of which deploy LEGO's new interactive brick to make the 'mon rumble, speak and otherwise emote when moved or placed near each other — though the brick itself is only included in the new Charizard and Pikachu sets.
They range in size (and price) from the 831-piece Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle set to the little 88-piece Jigglypuff Concert. Quite a bit smaller than the initial Pokémon sets, then, but a strong shout to bring in a younger audience.
We've been lucky enough to check out the sets already. Here's a closer look at each of them, accompanied by their brick count and the all-important price:
Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof
£17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99
240 pieces
Create your own paradise picnic with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle
£109.99 / €119.99 / $119.99
751 pieces
Bolts meets flames in an epic showdown with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle SMART Play™ All-in-One set that brings play to life! Kids can play like Pokémon Trainers as they catch, bond and train for battle with some of their favourite Kanto Region Evolutions. All-in-One sets contain everything you need to unlock interactive fun. Combine All-in-One sets with Compatible sets and make their Pokémon Trainer journey unforgettable.
Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash
£17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99
198 pieces
Get ready for seismic adventures with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown
£79.99 / €89,99 / $89.99
782 pieces
Ghostly mischief meets bone-clubbing bravado in the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Drone Search for Mythical Mew
£44.99 / $49.99 / $49.99
429 pieces
The hunt for Mew is on! Pilot your drone for a glimpse of one of the most elusive Pokémon with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Drone Search for Mythical Mew SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Eevee and Lapras' Treasure Hunt
£54.99 / €59,99 / $59.99
623 pieces
Search for hidden riches with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Jigglypuff Concert
£12.99 / €14,99 / $14.99
88 pieces
Mesmerise the audience into a delightful trance with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Jigglypuff Concert SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Mewtwo's Lab Break
£59.99 / €69,99 / $69.99
605 pieces
Build the experiment that couldn’t be contained with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Mewtwo’s Lab Break SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle
£29.99 / €34,99 / $34.99
313 pieces
Bring home the adventure with this trio of Paldea Region partner Pokémon in the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle
£24.99 / €29,99 / $29.99
320 pieces
Start your Pokémon Trainer journey in top gear with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Training House with Pikachu
£59.99 / €69,99 / $69.99
400 pieces
Spark endless adventures with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Training House with Pikachu SMART Play™ All-in-One set that brings play to life! Kids can play like Pokémon Trainers as they catch, bond and train for battle with Pikachu. All-in-One sets contain everything you need to unlock interactive fun. Combine All-in-One sets with Compatible sets and make their Pokémon Trainer journey unforgettable.
Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle
£69.99 / €79,99 / $79.99
831 pieces
An unstoppable force meets an immovable wall with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.
Will you be picking up any of the new Smart Play sets? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
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Comments 15
Holy crap, that's a lot of sets for a single wave!
Glad these have now been officially announced - will definitely consider getting at least some of these (especially the smaller and less expensive sets) obviously for me and in the future for my niece, too!
Oh boy, people were mad about the prices last wave…
This is a good wave. We’ve got cheaper sets and then the more pricier ones. There’s a little bit for everyone this time around (I’m hoping the Super Mario minifigure sets next year are priced like this with some cheap and expensive ones)
Blooming heck, having a couple of their Smart Bricks really drives up the price of that Charizard set…
I think I’d go for the Zelda final battle over that set. Not convinced the Smart Bricks are worth it yet…
I misread the name of the Pikachu set on the leak article, as House Training with Pikachu, which would be a very different set, especially with a smart brick included.
Quite a variety of sets. I can see myself picking up a couple of these eventually, but I'll admit....I'm a little put off by how "rounded" some of these look. Not that I expect most Pokemon designs to translate to LEGO 1:1. I suppose more detailed designs would drive up the price.
In any case, I'm good for now. I found a LEGO store on my trip last week and picked up the Eevee set for a slight discount. Shout-out to the employee assembling the massive new Minas Tirith set for display! It looks like a fun - though complex - build. (And one I'd love to get but won't due to the price)
It’s incredible that a company with as many resources as LEGO churned out a bunch of half-baked designs. It’s also hard to believe the three Pokémon stakeholders approved these for production.
@Res462 No, it is just normal stuff.
Just look at the other licenses. Some are OK and others just so ugly you wonder why they were allowed to produce the set in this state in the first place. Most licenses even simply based on stickers and the manual not even has information on the license as fan service. But the prices tripples due to the license.
Just sad what LEGO does with the Pokemon stuff. The prior licensee did so much more and good stuff. Same with Star Trek. Great models and then LEGO took over cheapened the sets and raised the prices.
@Geit_de
I generally disagree with your overall sentiment. I’m not as bothered by stickers, and generally find the licensed stuff to be well-produced, though the prices are high.
My kid has some of the other branded stuff and while they are more detailed, I don’t know that the build quality is that great (easily fall apart).
A lot of these have flat faces and lack dimension, and that’s the most bizarre part.
Insane volume of sets. Rip to the completionists wallets
Kinda tempted by the Jigglypuff and Squirtle sets.
It sounds like you can train and battle these. Which is cool. Unless they're being generous with what that actually means. Like, is it mostly imagination-driven with real sound effects?
@NFrealinkling
Adding "tiny computers" to licensed (already expensive) products was definitely a choice. 😞
Are these related to Pokemon Quest?
Why so cube-shaped?
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