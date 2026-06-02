It's official, folks, LEGO has finally lifted the lid on its new range of Pokémon sets, complete with its fancy new Smart Play tech.

This might not be all that surprising to those who have been following the leaks in recent weeks, but hey, an official reveal is always a treat. We also have a release date, with all of the following sets launching on 1st August 2026.

There are 12 new sets in the Smart Play range, all of which deploy LEGO's new interactive brick to make the 'mon rumble, speak and otherwise emote when moved or placed near each other — though the brick itself is only included in the new Charizard and Pikachu sets.

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They range in size (and price) from the 831-piece Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle set to the little 88-piece Jigglypuff Concert. Quite a bit smaller than the initial Pokémon sets, then, but a strong shout to bring in a younger audience.

We've been lucky enough to check out the sets already. Here's a closer look at each of them, accompanied by their brick count and the all-important price:

£17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99

240 pieces

Create your own paradise picnic with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£109.99 / €119.99 / $119.99

751 pieces

Bolts meets flames in an epic showdown with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle SMART Play™ All-in-One set that brings play to life! Kids can play like Pokémon Trainers as they catch, bond and train for battle with some of their favourite Kanto Region Evolutions. All-in-One sets contain everything you need to unlock interactive fun. Combine All-in-One sets with Compatible sets and make their Pokémon Trainer journey unforgettable.

£17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99

198 pieces

Get ready for seismic adventures with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£79.99 / €89,99 / $89.99

782 pieces

Ghostly mischief meets bone-clubbing bravado in the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£44.99 / $49.99 / $49.99

429 pieces

The hunt for Mew is on! Pilot your drone for a glimpse of one of the most elusive Pokémon with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Drone Search for Mythical Mew SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£54.99 / €59,99 / $59.99

623 pieces

Search for hidden riches with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Eevee and Lapras's Treasure Hunt SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£12.99 / €14,99 / $14.99

88 pieces

Mesmerise the audience into a delightful trance with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Jigglypuff Concert SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£59.99 / €69,99 / $69.99

605 pieces

Build the experiment that couldn’t be contained with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Mewtwo’s Lab Break SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£29.99 / €34,99 / $34.99

313 pieces

Bring home the adventure with this trio of Paldea Region partner Pokémon in the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly Battle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£24.99 / €29,99 / $29.99

320 pieces

Start your Pokémon Trainer journey in top gear with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

£59.99 / €69,99 / $69.99

400 pieces

Spark endless adventures with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Training House with Pikachu SMART Play™ All-in-One set that brings play to life! Kids can play like Pokémon Trainers as they catch, bond and train for battle with Pikachu. All-in-One sets contain everything you need to unlock interactive fun. Combine All-in-One sets with Compatible sets and make their Pokémon Trainer journey unforgettable.

£69.99 / €79,99 / $79.99

831 pieces

An unstoppable force meets an immovable wall with the new LEGO® Pokémon™ Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle SMART Play™ Compatible set. Compatible sets are great for building play on their own. Add SMART Bricks from any All-in-One set to unlock interactive battles and bring their play to life! Whether they’re starting the journey or expanding their team, LEGO Pokémon SMART Play sets offer responsive fun that keeps the adventure going – from bonding to battling like a true Pokémon Trainer.

Will you be picking up any of the new Smart Play sets? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

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