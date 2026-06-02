Prepare your 'Oh man, I am old' GIF of choice, because Toy Story is celebrating its 30th anniversary. We'll let that gut punch sink in for a minute, but it's not all bad news, because Digital Eclipse has announced that it's got a pair of releases coming to mark the occasion.
First up, we have the Toy Story: Retro Roundup!, another Digital Eclipse compilation title that pulls together Toy Story, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Toy Story Racer and the N64's A Bug's Life into one handy package. Being a DE joint, you can also expect a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the games.
This one will launch on 15th October, with pre-orders starting today.
Here's a brief rundown of what you can expect, plus some screenshots, from Digital Eclipse:
Rewind and retry instantly: Roll back gameplay to retry difficult sections without restarting.
Save and load anytime: Pick up and play exactly where you left off, and save progress when needed.
Customize gameplay experience with Rex’s Cheat Code: Use Rex’s cheat codes to immediately unlock characters, levels, and bonus play modes including invincibility and unlimited lives.
Learn with Practice Mode: Learn how to play by watching guided playthroughs or playing in practice mode.
Modernized “How to Play” guides: Get straight to the action with simplified, fully localized instructions adapted for modern systems.
Enhanced visuals with classic options: Play in upgraded, high resolution that brings the original look to life, or switch to the original PlayStation 1 presentation for a nostalgic feel.
Those after something from a little later in the Toy Story gaming world might prefer Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, a modern remake of the 2010 tie-in game. We have fond memories of this one from back in the day, too, and it'll also launch on 15th October.
Once again, here are a couple more details and some screens:
Relive the adventure in Story Mode: Journey through locations, from Andy’s Room to Sunnyside Daycare, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie embark on an action-packed adventure.
Dynamic gameplay with co-op and character swapping: Switch characters on the fly to use each character’s unique abilities to overcome challenges. Team up with a friend in a local co-op.
Explore, create, and play in Toy Box Mode: Step into a vibrant Wild West town inspired by Woody’s Roundup. Take on missions, unlock new content, and complete rewarding missions.
Fun for all ages: Accessible controls, light platforming and open-ended gameplay provide a creative, low-pressure experience for new players, while still offering depth and charm for longtime fans.
Enhancements: Up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on supported platforms.
The two releases will be available separately for digital purchases, but a physical edition will pack all six titles together in the one box. Pre-orders for the physical will also go live today, with the official launch coming — you guessed it — on 15th October, too.
Will you be checking out either of these on Switch (2) later this year? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 39
Think I had the first of these Toy Story games or at least its demo as a kid, but on PC - anyway, what a nice surprise (lol A Bug's Life also being included), always glad when older games get officially rereleased in general and also personally interested in these myself, especially the physical including all the games if available also here in Italy!
Never played any Toy Story game but I've heard they're not bad.
Kind of odd they included A Bug's Life. I'm not complaining, though. Make me hopeful one day we get re-releases of The Incredibles and Rise of The Underminer.
Can they properly emulate saving with Memory Cards, something the Gex Trilogy couldn't do?
@HammerGalladeBro it was the only other Pixar game at the time.
The really weird part is this is also getting a box on PS4, but also that this is "just" Digital Eclipse on in the marketing, because while Implicit Conversions was purchased purely as support (there's no way they didn't do most of the work on the Roundup side since it's mostly PS1 games) 3 HAS to be Nightdive. The studio head was just saying last year he wanted them to start doing PS3 games.
Kinda interested in the Toy Story 3 game. Didn’t play it when first released but I hear the Toy Box mode really stands out.
Buy these before they're delisted in June 2028.
@Markatron84 No other Atari Disney collab has been delisted. You're thinking of LRG's Comcast ports.
@YoshiAngemon This is not the Carbon engine, but the one actually used in PS1 classic emulation on PlayStation 4 and 5.
@HammerGalladeBro Bug's Life is what Toy Story 2 is built off of, so it was probably easier to get it working first in the Implicit engine first. And I'm sure with how much Disney Social Media (yes, that's the division pf Disney that controls games) loves reheating left overs they'll get to the Incredibles eventually.
toy box mode on toy story 3 was endless fun. i may have a look at this
Toy Story 2 I still have as a PS1 disc! Still good fun, will get this collection
Never played 3 but might get if it's not too expensive
Wish they'd re release Disney skate adventure, that was so good
Holy!!!!! The N64 ver of Toy Story 2 and the GBC (And ps1 ver too at a friend house) of Buzzlightyear were one of the games i played a lot as a kid! I am def gettiny this collection to relive my childhood and also introduce our future kids Pixar and Disney!
Toy Story 2 on the Nintendo 64 was one of my favorite childhood games.
I will definitely buy a physical copy of this collection.
Could never beat Andy's Room in Toy Story 1 on SNES without the invincibility cheat...and that game has no saves and limited lives and continues.
Dope that they're rereleasing these.
Nice I'll Get It.
I just hope that Digital Eclipse don't add a lot of input lag like in other classic collections they have made.
Man, I spent so much time playing all of these on PC growing up (except Toy Story Racer and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, since I didn't have a console as a kid). I've been wanting to give A Bug's Life another playthrough; it's awesome that they threw that one into the package as well. I feel like the odds are low that it wouldn't be a Game Key Card for the Switch 2 physical edition, so I'll most likely end up getting them on Steam (so long as the price isn't too high).
Some decent enough games in this collection. I’ll keep an eye out for how they review with the QOL changes.
Toy Story 3 Toy Box mode was the inspiration for Disney Infinity and it slaps hard! Super fun and addictive open world mode and the closest your going to get to a Woody's Roundup video game.
I love Toy Story so much (TS3 is my favourite movie). I may very well check these out
First Rugrats from Limited Run, and now Toy Story by Digital Eclipse. Is this the year of tie-in game collections or something? Is someone mad enough to do the Shrek games?
This is awesome. Helps explain why we haven't seen any of these games on NSO yet. So happy we're getting these as a physical release too!!
I'm going to replay Toy Story so much.
Man, that original Toy Story game felt almost as revolutionary as the movie did when it launched. The visuals were top notch for the SNES era. Genuinely one of the better tie-in games. I’m still not sure how I feel about Toy Story 5 being a thing, but it’s nice to see the games revisited…
…except Bug’s Life. The package is better without that one
GETTING! I died so many times in the first Toy Story game. Watch Out!
As much as I loved the movies, I haven't played a single Toy Story game. They look fun enough, though, and that is very classy of Atari/Digital Eclipse to put the classics and the remastered game all one one cartridge! I'll be preordering this collection for sure.
@Zeebor15 We'll revisit this in a few years 😉
Very cool to see these games coming back, especially with the usual Digital Eclipse interviews and mod cons. Never played any of these but I've heard the Toy Story 3 game at least is pretty good. I might even buy the physical compilation at launch.
I think I rented Toy Story 2 a few times for PS1, I remember being fascinated by moving around in Andy's room, definitely got stuck enough times and I lost interest.
But still, this game has that feel like Pikmin and Chibi robo, certainly worth checking out at least once.
@DarkRula I'm sure LRG and Comcast have a deal in place for when Shrek 5 comes out
I don't remember people loving most of these games, except for Toy Story 3's toy box mode. Which was apparently very well liked before Disney Infinity became a thing.
I heard 3 was pretty good, and it was a Eurocom game, but never got around to it.
Any word on pricing? I adore Toy Story and need something to give me hope because 5 is looking to be…oh, oh man…
Really?! I'm sold!
Oh, man, I have so much nostalgia for Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.
@YoshiAngemon Virtual save states I imagine
The inclusion of the star command platformer is enticing, wonder if Disney will start properly acknowledging the series now....
@Mz3player A password system was added to the SNES and MD versions of Toy Story released outside North America.
According to the programmer, that decision was based on feedback after the NA versions (the first developed) were released. (I think they said the RC car level in particular was a deciding factor.)
Oh, damn this is a cool release. Toy Story 3 was one of the first games I ever played as a kid so I’m ecstatic to see it getting a modern rerelease. The retro collection is also really cool too, I love that licensed games like this are actually getting rereleases nowadays. It’s really cool!
…now uh, where’s the Cars remastered game collection? I’d buy a collection of Cars: The Video Game, Mater-National, Race-o-Rama and Cars 2: The Video Game in a heartbeat, Disney. Also while you’re at it, why not re-release Disney Infinity too? Use the Gold Editions as a base, let you use either the figures or the virtual portal, fix up 3.0 Gold Edition and add in all the update stuff the Steam version was missing, and hell, you could add in some of the unused content from 3.0 as well (the scrapped Peter Pan figure and the Moana playset, for example), I’d buy it too!
@Stufffix It's certainly superior to the Lightyear movie.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...