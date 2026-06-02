Prepare your 'Oh man, I am old' GIF of choice, because Toy Story is celebrating its 30th anniversary. We'll let that gut punch sink in for a minute, but it's not all bad news, because Digital Eclipse has announced that it's got a pair of releases coming to mark the occasion.

First up, we have the Toy Story: Retro Roundup!, another Digital Eclipse compilation title that pulls together Toy Story, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Toy Story Racer and the N64's A Bug's Life into one handy package. Being a DE joint, you can also expect a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews about the making of the games.

This one will launch on 15th October, with pre-orders starting today.

Here's a brief rundown of what you can expect, plus some screenshots, from Digital Eclipse:

Rewind and retry instantly: Roll back gameplay to retry difficult sections without restarting.

Save and load anytime: Pick up and play exactly where you left off, and save progress when needed.

Customize gameplay experience with Rex’s Cheat Code: Use Rex’s cheat codes to immediately unlock characters, levels, and bonus play modes including invincibility and unlimited lives.

Learn with Practice Mode: Learn how to play by watching guided playthroughs or playing in practice mode.

Modernized “How to Play” guides: Get straight to the action with simplified, fully localized instructions adapted for modern systems.

Enhanced visuals with classic options: Play in upgraded, high resolution that brings the original look to life, or switch to the original PlayStation 1 presentation for a nostalgic feel.

Those after something from a little later in the Toy Story gaming world might prefer Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, a modern remake of the 2010 tie-in game. We have fond memories of this one from back in the day, too, and it'll also launch on 15th October.

Once again, here are a couple more details and some screens:

Relive the adventure in Story Mode: Journey through locations, from Andy’s Room to Sunnyside Daycare, as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie embark on an action-packed adventure.

Dynamic gameplay with co-op and character swapping: Switch characters on the fly to use each character’s unique abilities to overcome challenges. Team up with a friend in a local co-op.

Explore, create, and play in Toy Box Mode: Step into a vibrant Wild West town inspired by Woody’s Roundup. Take on missions, unlock new content, and complete rewarding missions.

Fun for all ages: Accessible controls, light platforming and open-ended gameplay provide a creative, low-pressure experience for new players, while still offering depth and charm for longtime fans.

Enhancements: Up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on supported platforms.

The two releases will be available separately for digital purchases, but a physical edition will pack all six titles together in the one box. Pre-orders for the physical will also go live today, with the official launch coming — you guessed it — on 15th October, too.

Will you be checking out either of these on Switch (2) later this year? Let us know in the comments.