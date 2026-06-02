When Square Enix originally announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake was coming to Switch 2, it came with the promise that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and its eventual sequel would also be coming. While Remake established itself as one of the finest and most advanced titles for Nintendo’s new platform, there was lots of talk about whether the same would be true for the next instalment.
Known for its significantly expanded scope and open world, 2024's Rebirth was a system showcase on more powerful hardware, and squeezing it down to a handheld seemed an impossible task. Though it doesn’t make the leap unscathed, I’m happy to report that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is every bit as engaging and enjoyable as the versions you can find on other platforms - this is easily one of the greatest JRPGs of the last several years, and that’s still true of the Switch 2 port.
Following on from the thrilling conclusion to Remake, Rebirth continues the journey of Cloud and the gang as they leave behind Midgar to pursue and confront Sephiroth before he can bring about the shared vision they received of the planet’s ultimate destruction.
The far-reaching consequences of the party’s choice at the end of their last adventure are still unknown, leading to a delightful tension as you move through the story not entirely sure if events will play out in quite the same way that they did the first time we experienced this world in 1997. While there’s still more yet to come with the planned Part 3 finale of this years-long project, this middle chapter nonetheless still feels like it tells a satisfying standalone narrative.
As you explore all corners of this much wider and expanded world, the interpersonal dynamics and relationships of the party are often brought to the forefront, highlighting the family-like nature of this eccentric band of warriors, flower-pickers, bartenders, and ninjas.
Yuffie is the dorky little sister of the group, while Cloud is the aloof but caring older brother, and the banter between them and all the party members as they forge a new fate for their world helps to keep the occasionally oddly-paced plot from feeling too awkward. This is a story that’s just as much about these people learning to trust and understand each other as it is about the quest that brought them together in the first place, which makes the finale of their penultimate outing all that much more impactful.
I also loved how the storytelling effectively straddles cartoonish absurdity and gritty seriousness. The same game that portrays an incredibly graphic incident in which a village is burned to the ground with most of its inhabitants beneath also has no problem introducing an adorable dolphin companion whose playful aid is a mandatory component of plot progression. In a lesser game, such conflicting tones would run the risk of making the story seem unfocused and meandering, but Rebirth knows how to balance its various plot components to make for an adventure that feels as whimsical as it is unpredictable.
In stark contrast to Remake, which was a largely linear experience, Rebirth throws the doors wide open by giving you a massive open world to explore at your leisure. Spread out over a handful of densely packed zones, there are a variety of side quests, world activities, and minigames that lead to an incredibly varied gameplay loop which feels expansive without feeling like it devolves into an overdone checklist of copy and paste content.
Not only are there many well-written sub-narratives and character moments stashed away in various side quests, but every activity feels like it meaningfully contributes to the gameplay loop without being tacked on for the sake of padding the runtime.
For example, not only do Lifesprings grant you rare crafting resources and some interesting notebook entries that expand on the lore for the region, but finding them all in a zone unlocks a unique boss hunt in the region that acts as its own reward above and beyond the resources it grants you.
The clever way in which the various activities have been neatly threaded together with both gameplay and story relevance makes it incredibly easy to get sucked into taking a couple of hours to complete everything on a portion of the map you just happened to be running through, powering up with rewards and learning more about the region as you go.
This is easily one of the most addictive open-world games I’ve played in a while, striking that balance between meaningful content density and giving you and the environment room to breathe. Roaming the land atop a chocobo, I never felt at a loss for interesting things nearby to get caught up in, but I also felt like the current region was usually wrapping up right around that point where the content fatigue was just beginning to set in.
Perhaps best of all, you aren’t required to do any of it; all the optional content that fills the world is there for those who want to dig in deeper, while those who just want to keep the story moving can do so without worrying about being woefully underpowered.
When you get pulled into fights, combat largely continues the system pioneered in Remake, with some welcome tweaks that make it feel both snappier and more strategic. Somewhat similar to the Xenoblade games, there’s a balance here between basic, quick attacks and more powerful abilities governed by cooldowns.
As you mash the attack button and guard against incoming attacks, you’ll build up part of your ATB gauge with each hit. Once a bar fills, you can then essentially freeze time while you select a spell or ability from the quick menu to help level the playing field more. This is where you can take advantage of elemental weaknesses an enemy may have and more effectively build up their stagger bar, which will temporarily stun them and lower their defence once it’s filled.
Every playable character has their own distinctive playstyle, creating a lot of gameplay variety to play around with as you switch between party members in the heat of battle. Tifa’s kit is built around close combat and building up stagger meters, with a signature ability that can manually raise her ‘chi’ level and enable her to deal more damage. Barret, on the other hand, specialises in long-range combat with his arm cannon and introduces a subtle rhythm element to the rotation where well-timed button presses charge his cannon faster.
To tie it all together and to encourage you to swap around the party more mid-fight, Rebirth has added in Synergy Skills and Abilities, iterating on a mechanic introduced in the Episode INTERmission DLC from Remake. Unlocked through each character’s skill tree, these powerful moves will see active party members teaming up for spectacular combo attacks that usually lead to some temporary bonus effect like no MP costs on spells or a more rapidly charging ATB gauge. These take some setup and planning to pull off, but just one of them activated at the correct moment can turn the tide of a fight that slowly wasn’t going the right way.
All of this makes for an electric action combat system that manages to be fast-paced and energetic without descending into a mess of particle effects and mindless button mashing. There’s just as much focus on careful planning and strategy as there is on raw skill and dexterity, creating an interesting push and pull where you oscillate between beating up foes while reacting to enemy attacks and taking a quick breather to decide what spell to cast next and whether you should switch to another character to start building towards another Synergy Ability.
With practice, you start to pick up on the nuances of each character and how to operate your party as a singular unit that’s stronger than the sum of its parts, leading to a tremendous sense of satisfaction when you take down a mighty foe through incisive exploitation of its weaknesses by leveraging your active party’s strengths. Few games out there manage to balance turn-based and action combat so elegantly - Square has set a high bar for itself to meet for the inevitable Part 3 conclusion.
When it comes to tinkering with your party, the Materia system has returned as the central component of character building, allowing for a more flexible take on a class system that lets you mix and match moves and abilities. Obtained as shop, exploration, or combat rewards, Materia orbs represent individual spells or abilities which can be levelled independently to enhance their effectiveness. Some can be linked to others to enhance their effects, such as the Magnify Materia turning a single target spell into an AoE, while others will grant flat bumps to various stats, such as health or luck.
Materia fits seamlessly with the flexibility of the open-world design, giving you all sorts of options to try out with various team compositions as you swap characters and loadouts to accommodate whatever content you’re challenging. Sometimes it’s best to load up Aerith with attack spells against a boss with various elemental weaknesses, while other times it’s better to swap some of those spells out for more defensive options that favour healing and aggro control. No Materia is locked to any one character, giving you a lot of leeway to mix various roles as you build your team to their strengths.
Each character also has a folio skill tree you can access, where SP earned from each level up can be invested in new abilities and passive stat bumps. These are each tailored to the intended strengths of each character, such as Aerith having many magic and MP-related nodes in hers, but there’s also still lots of room for you to prioritise various builds for your character as new nodes are unlocked and you have to make tough decisions about where to invest your limited SP.
When you’re getting tired of exploring the world or beating up monster packs, there are tons of minigames to master that break up the gameplay loop with some refreshing ideas. Whether you’re racing on the backs of chocobos or defending territory in a miniature RTS, a bunch of different genres are explored that are both addictive and surprisingly in-depth without distracting from the core gameplay. As an added plus, it feels like many of these minigames were designed with a handheld device in mind, making them feel right at home on the Switch 2 screen in portable mode.
On the topic of minigames, I’d be remiss not to talk a bit about Queen’s Blood, a shockingly deep, ongoing side mode that could legitimately do well as a standalone release. Played on a simple 3x5 grid, this easy-to-learn card game focuses on finding a balance between claiming territory and building up points as you take turns trying to outwit your opponent. There are NPCs scattered throughout the whole game who you can challenge, each of which has a unique card you can win.
What at first just seems like another little time-waster soon reveals mechanical depth as you start to get more into deckbuilding and better understand the meta. Between levelling up your rank, winning powerful cards from rivals, and hoovering up booster packs at new stores you come across, there’s a strong sense of progression as you amass a mountain of cards and design new decks to counter your opponents' increasingly advanced strategies. Suffice to say, there’s a lot to dig into with this, and it’s impressive how many hours you can drop into this optional mode alone.
From a visual standpoint, Rebirth is one of the most impressive titles yet released for the Switch 2, but there are some caveats.
On one hand, the character models are expressive, the fight animations are full of bombast, and the wide shots of the valleys and mountains of the regions you explore capture the grandeur of the expansive world. In so many ways, this release compares favourably to other platforms.
And yet, some concessions have had to be made to fit this on a portable device. Regardless of whether you’re in a smaller environment or out in the open world, the resolution is noticeably fuzzy and soft around the edges, as if you’re viewing the action through smudged glasses. Meanwhile, pop-in is abundant, with all kinds of environmental assets loading in constantly right in front of you if you’re moving too quickly, and distant enemies will sometimes be completely frozen in place until you get close enough to them for their animations kick in.
Amid all this, the frame rate does its best to adhere to 30fps, and it largely does so. But there are many moments where it appears to dip into somewhere in the low-to-mid-20s when there’s too much happening at once on screen. These frame drops weren't serious enough to interrupt or alter my gameplay experience, but they're both frequent and significant enough to be a noticeable issue.
All of which is to say, this is not the version of Rebirth to play if you’re particularly sensitive to graphical or performance hiccups. Yet despite the compromises, the overall experience is remarkably consistent, especially in portable mode. This is the epitome of a port that looks 'good enough' — there’s a fair amount to validly scrutinise about the image quality, but it’s also not difficult to ignore those rougher edges as you immerse yourself in this engaging world.
Conclusion
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a tremendous addition to the growing Switch 2 catalogue, delivering an ambitious and content-rich RPG experience that sets a new bar for what players can expect from the best entries in the JRPG genre. The heartfelt story, innovative action combat, and huge amount of open-world content combine in an experience that’s hard to put down for the several dozen hours it lasts.
Though there are some noticeable performance and visual concessions, these ultimately don’t detract enough from the game's quality to derail the experience. I’d absolutely recommend you pick this up if you consider yourself a fan of JRPGs - Square Enix knocked this one out of the park, and it more than deserves a spot in your library.
Comments 35
Goty 2024 imo
Words can't describe how excited I am for this one.
That conclusion doesn't read like a 8/10...more like a 9/10 IMO.
That said, I've had my hesitancies about this version after noticing some graphical issues in the demo. Glad to see this is reviewing pretty well, and I look forward to picking this game up again on Switch 2.
@somnambulance absolutely.
Excellent combat system. No, not at all.
Thanks for the review, most certainly I won't particularly mind the technical downsides (that's usually the case for me in general and even more so when it comes to such a game in particular) while practically everything else mentioned absolutely appeals to me - so glad they ported it to Switch 2 and so I'll be able to play it myself... after finishing Remake, haven't started that yet but I'll do so as soon as I can considering not only Rebirth, but also the third game which seems to be coming sooner rather than later!
This game sure have a excellent combat system some of the best I've seen in recent time, huge improvement from Remake in all its most flawed areas and feels so good that is one of the main reasons you get sucked in at this +100h journey, Great Review!
Finished remake last month (for the first time) and had this one pre-ordered immediately after that. Can't wait to get crackin' on it, as soon as I finish up on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. 😃
Aaaah,with the review embargo finally lifted, here are all the reviews. Loved Digital Foundry's look as well. So glad I trusted the developers to iron out the kinks of the demo and pre-ordered de Deluxe edition! I'm in for a treat tomorrow! 💖
So excited to finally play it for the first time! I just pre ordered like 10 mintues ago!
I’m probably being really ignorant, so forgive me! Is this the part 2 of the story originally told in FF7 in 1997, or has the story been expanded into additional parts?
I do worry about not getting used to the "popping".
Briefly tried the demo and it was too noticeable.
Thanks for the review! I look forward to playing this tomorrow.
"Knocked it out of the park" means you could not have done better.
8/10 means you could have.
@gusz I thought it was pretty jarring in the demo as well, will pick it up because I want to continue the story. But I though the demo was VERY rough graphically
Sounds like a hard pass for me then. Oh well.
I think I can cope with pop-in after I played (and enjoyed) Pokémon Scarlet. This game looks at least 10x better than that game, so I think I'll be fine. It's impressive how they managed to get this to run on a tablet, if you ask me. I'll be getting the game as soon as I can!
@Hank_Scorpio The story is probably mostly the same and still in there, but there is so much extra content it's basically an entirely different game.
While Remake took about a 6 hour game opening and dragged it out to 30 hours, Rebirth takes the middle of the game, expands on it, and adds about 3 short separate games worth of content. Not all good, or all bad, but very JRPG.
Remake is basically -let's redo the FF7 opening in modern graphics, Rebirth is basically -let's make a full blown modern JRPG based loosely on FF7. I really didn't like part 1 but part 2 was excellent. FF7 was my favorite JRPG for about 20 years until Xenoblade Chronicles so I feel I can talk about it.😁
@Hank_Scorpio as far as adapting the original FFVII goes, Rebirth covers the Nibelheim flashback up until the end of disc 1. Everything has been greatly expanded and fleshed out in meaningful ways, so there is a lot more content. Side stuff is hit or miss but the main campaign is brilliant from start to finish.
Miraculous port of an incredible game. Well done, Square.
@Barbara001
yeah saw some of that and its looking nice so far, am curious to see how Gongaga is (unsure if they cover it in the DF one since im not all the way in) but overall its looking like a nice way to play portable.
Am curious to hear impressions compared to steam deck when more people play the full game.
Either way its looking like a good portable version of FFVII rebirth from what ive seen, and i loved my time with rebirth.
Remake is my favorite game this year, and I hear this one is better, so I'm beyond excited to play! Cait Sith ftw!
@Lucius6 That’s subjective. I think it’s excellent, and so do many others. It has the perfect blend of turn based and hack and slash. It does it really well, I think.
Once I can pull myself away from Mina the Hollower and LRGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight, I will be jumping into Rebirth. I loved it when it came on the PS5, but I’ve been itching for a replay.
Wow, FANTAS-tic! (See what I did there?)
Thanks for the review. I enjoyed the Remake demo enough to buy it, so once I play that (😅) I'll look forward to this follow-up and the next. For what it's worth, the screenshots in this article look great. I'm curious though, is there a reason that none of them were taken with S2 in docked mode? You guys generally do a mix between those and handheld shots. Does the game hold up better in docked mode?
I think a patch will fix the inconsistencies.
@Hank_Scorpio Yeah it's massively expanded — not only in terms of the general narrative, but it also in that it kind of assumes that you have at least some prior knowledge of the original game, for reasons I'd rather not spoil or over-explain too much
I think an 8/10 is shockingly low for a GOTY nominee with the only Con being inconsistent performance.
Now I'm not one to glaze Nintendo or the Switch 2, but I'll glaze the developers. These guys took a massive game built for PS5, one of the first that released on two Ultra HD Blu-rays, and it's playable and looks decent on a portable Nintendo. Mind you, the game didn't run incredibly on PS5 either. I'm shocked it looks as good as it does here.
My #1 favorite JRPG of all time.
Saying it runs "good enough" on the brand new console that is supposed to go on another 5 years should be kind of worrying. I can only imagine the Unreal 6 engine games...
The visuals were up and down on ps5 as well.
Finishing up the demo tonight, right in time to crack on with the pre-ordered and already downloaded one tomorrow! 😂🤎🤎
@FrylockJ Don't forget the thing is still a handheld too, and this game makes the other modern consoles weep as well. We're probably fine!
I can't wait - I bought the first one at full price - which was cheaper by default but I'll wait till the price lowers a little... I haven't played through the demo yet but from what I have played is great.
@Hank_Scorpio it is part 2 of the FF 7 1997 remake. But that is not to say somethings play out different here.
Exactly as I thought it would be after the demo. Good port, but it's a VERY demanding game.
We can say this is "the Witcher 3 of the Switch 2", a port that fits into the console properly, without sacrifices, but still it doesn't look as good as we would love.
I will get it later on anyway, the game is fantastic.
The Part 3 though will be REALLY hard to put in the console... And forget about GTAVI or Witcher 4. Open worlds are too much for the hybrid.
Fortunately, "enclosed" games like REquiem look and run great!
@FrylockJ The console has issues running open worlds due to the limited CPU, but just look at how good it runs new games like REquiem, Pragmata or Indiana Jones!
And remember that this is a handheld, man. You can't compare it with huge consoles like PS5, same as you couldn't compare Vita with the PS3 back in the day.
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