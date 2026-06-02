Star Fox's newest release is on the horizon, and today, Nintendo has shared a new overview trailer to remind us all what's in store.

The trailer (first released on Nintendo Today!) provides a similar rundown of the game's new features that we first saw back in the surprise reveal Direct, but there are a few bits of new footage in there, including a closer look at the multiplayer Dogfight's special power-ups.

It continues to look really rather marvellous, with the updated visuals being a particular standout with every new bit of footage we see. If you want to find out what we make of the game so far, you'll find our new preview hands-on below.