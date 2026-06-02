Of course, we're not the only ones with a review out there, so below we've rounded up a handful of 'em to show the spread of opinions across the web. And yes, the following are only about the Switch 2 version — you'll find no PS5 or PC thoughts in here!

We'll kick things off with a meaty 9.5/10 from Gaming Boulevard, describing Rebirth as one of Switch 2's "defining showcase titles":

Rebirth isn’t merely another major third-party release arriving on Nintendo hardware. It’s proof that the platform can host modern blockbuster RPGs without sacrificing their identities.

RPGamer was similarly optimistic in its 4.5/5 review, with the performance being the only minor sticking point:

Technical compromises aside, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth stands as one of the best RPGs currently available on Switch 2 and a hugely impressive new realization of a classic that already defined the genre decades ago.

CGMagazine came in with a marginally lower 8.5/10:

I still think this is a must-play; Rebirth is one of the best games of the current generation, and even with its warts here, it deserves to be experienced by lapsed Final Fantasy fans or avid JRPG players alike.

Much like us, Pocket Tactics gave Rebirth an 8/10, and described the port as the "superior way to play portably" over the Steam Deck:

I'm primarily a portable gamer, meaning I'm much more forgiving of ropey graphics and framerate drops, so I happily completed Rebirth, and if I ever choose to do another replay, it will definitely be on the Switch 2.

Finally, COGconnected rounds us out with an 80/100, pointing to many of the performance pitfalls outlined above:

Rather than obsessing over what’s running at what framerate, I found myself instantly sucked into the game once more. It takes no time at all to forget that I’m playing a port. Which is high praise, especially for a Nintendo console.

Everyone seems pretty positive, no? The Switch 2 port currently sits at an 86 Metascore based on 27 reviews — a notable drop from the 92 of its PS5 counterpart, but perfectly respectful nonetheless.