Update #2 [ ]:

More upcoming LEGO Pokémon sets have apparently been revealed ahead of an official announcement. They include the following smart play sets (thanks for the heads up, GoNintendo).

Trainer's Buggy Adventure with Squirtle

Eevee and Lapra's Treasure Hunt

Drone Search for Mythical Mew

Mewtwo's Lab Break

Training House with Pikachu

Umbreon vs. Garchomp Championship Battle

Charizard vs. Jolteon Ultimate Battle

Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof

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Update #1 [ ]:

Following a rumour yesterday about a large Arcanine LEGO set, multiple other sets have supposedly been revealed ahead of schedule.

These sets look to be much smaller and include "Cubone and Gengar's Spooky Showdown", "Jigglypuff Concert" and "Chamander and "Geodude's Cavern Clash". All of them appear to support Lego's new smart brick play function.

Lego hasn't officially announced any new Pokémon sets just yet, but if we hear any updates or developments, we'll let you know.

Original Story: [Tue 19th May, 2026 04:05 BST]:

LEGO is now releasing Pokémon sets and a new one has reportedly been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

According to now-removed listings on multiple web stores including Amazon, a Lego version of Arcanine from the original Pokédex is on the way. According to the box art, it will contain 1190 pieces, and reports suggest it will be priced at $109.99 USD and be released in August 2026.

Here's a look via the Legoleak subreddit:

The existing Pokémon Lego sets released so far include Eevee, Pikachu and Poké Ball & Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. There have also been some gift set relases including the Kanto Region Badge Collection and the Mini Pokémon Center.

This follows the news last week that Lego will soon be retiring its first Legend of Zelda set. It will also be discontinuing some other Nintendo sets.