Yoshi! The little green dinosaur has been on our screens for a long time now, and while many first got to know him as an expendable resource in Super Mario World that helps Mario get extra height on his jump, he's much more than that.
But he's much more than that. Over the past 30 years, Yoshi's starred in puzzle games, adventure games, platformers, and even an FPS to his name, and although not all of them are quality games, the ones that are good are really good. So we've put together this reader-ranked list of every single Yoshi game below to celebrate everyone's favourite companion.
So, let's find out which of T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas' games you think are worth another lick, and which ones should be sacrificed by letting them fall into a pit.
Best Yoshi Games Ever
13. Yoshi (NES)
Known as Mario & Yoshi in Europe and Yoshi's Egg in Japan, Yoshi is hardly the most scintillating of puzzlers, but we've played worse tile-matching games in our time and it does have a relatively unique plate/column switching mechanic. We'd recommend firing it up for a moment or two to see if the concept catches on. If so, great! If not, move along.
12. Yoshi's Cookie (NES)
To its merit, Yoshi's Cookie is not just another falling block puzzler like Yoshi on the NES — but it's only a tad more original.
The objective is to create lines of cookies in order to make them disappear. You start out with a "block" of them, and new pieces gradually approach from the right and top. You play by putting your cursor on a cookie, pressing the action button and then moving the D-pad to either move the entire row of cookies left or right, or the entire column up or down. Like a Rubik's Cube, the cookies wrap around, so if you move a column up, the highest cookie will move out of the top of screen and re-appear at the bottom.
It's perfectly fine, with cute cookie visuals, but it's not got much else going on.
11. Yoshi Touch & Go (DS)
Yoshi Touch & Go is a cute and enjoyable score attack game that sadly doesn't offer much variety or long-term appeal. With only four modes included – two of which need to be unlocked – and no real sense of progression, there's not much incentive to keeping playing beyond a couple of hours; that's unless you're content competing against yourself for top honours on a local leaderboard. Quite frankly, there are various alternatives available, so this is a tough sell.
10. Yoshi's Safari (SNES)
Did you know that Yoshi had a light gun shooting game, similar to Duck Hunt? In Yoshi's Safari, you'd play as a first-person Mario riding Yoshi, shooting down Koopas, Goombas, and Cheep Cheeps. There was even a multiplayer mode, with one person controlling Yoshi via the SNES controller, and the other using the Super Scope to control Mario.
If that sounds incredibly cool, that's because it was! It was an interesting use of the Super Scope (although almost no one bought it, because no one owned the Super Scope), and although it was short and way too easy, it still goes down in history as the only FPS in Mario history, as well as the first Mario game to refer to the Princess as "Princess Peach" and not "Princess Toadstool". Sadly, it's never been re-released.
9. Yoshi Topsy-Turvy (GBA)
Also known as Yoshi's Universal Gravitation, this GBA game's plot and art style were made to match with Yoshi's Story on the N64. It's a neat but short puzzle game, which came with a tilt sensor. The idea was that each puzzle could be solved by tilting the Game Boy Advance to help out Yoshi and solve the puzzles. Unfortunately, it's incredibly repetitive, and the tilt controls weren't very good, either.
8. Yoshi's New Island (3DS)
Every time Nintendo tries to reinvent the wheel by creating a new Yoshi's Island sequel, the question on everyone's lips is always "how could it be better than the first one?"
The biggest problem with Yoshi’s New Island is that it feels stripped of the style, substance, and ingenuity that once made the series such treasured property. By watering down the game design and failing to incorporate new ideas that enhance the established mechanics in any meaningful way, you're left with an egg that's not necessarily bad, just dull and unimpressive. There’s little denying that it’s an underwhelming outing for Yoshi.
7. Yoshi's Story (N64)
Coming after the incredible (and incredibly beautiful) Yoshi's Island on SNES, it's no surprise that Yoshi's Story rubbed some people the wrong way with its accessible, storybook approach and cutesiness.
It's certainly not the strongest or most complex 2D platformer you'll ever play, but it's brimming with the Yoshi series' trademark charm and we'd say it's worthy of reassessment if you've dismissed it in the past.
The N64 wasn't blessed with an abundance of side-on platformers, but armed with the knowledge that this isn't a 64-bit Yoshi's Island, this is a great little game starring everyone's favourite fruit-munching dino.
6. Yoshi's Island DS (DS)
Following a critically-acclaimed title like Yoshi's Island, the immediate question that most will ask after learning the existence of Yoshi's Island DS will be: is it better than the original? Actually, scratch that: anyone who has played through the sublime SNES platformer will know what the more appropriate question is: does Yoshi's Island DS even hold a candle to the original?
As a stand-alone game, Yoshi's Island DS is an enjoyable platformer. But to compare it to the SNES classic would be akin to comparing Sean Lennon to his father: expecting him to live up to the walrus would be entirely unrealistic.
5. Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch)
Yoshi’s Crafted World has colour and charm to spare, even if its inventiveness is largely limited to its looks. For Yoshi fans, it does exactly what you expect it to, which is perhaps the worst thing we can say about it; it contains few genuine surprises. The game is delightfully presented, though, and makes for another very solid entry in Nintendo’s ever-growing pantheon of material-based platformers. If you’re looking to share a light-hearted platformer with the family, or simply relax in a big chair with a cup of something warm and a comfy pair of socks, be sure to have a spare pair ready – Yoshi's Crafted World will charm the ones you’re wearing right off.
4. Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (3DS)
While Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS fell slightly below the standards of the Wii U original in our view (and scored as such), the same can't be said of Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World. It takes fantastic material and carefully tailors it for the portable, with extras compensating for one lost feature: local co-op.
Both this and the home console version deliver the same terrific core game. If you haven't played this on Wii U and like Yoshi, 2D platformers, or just plain-charming games, then this is an excellent 3DS platformer, especially for kids.
3. Yoshi's Woolly World (Wii U)
Yoshi's Woolly World is accomplished platforming within Yoshi's quirky and unique template and has enough soft cuteness to charm young gamers and melt the hearts of the most jaded veteran gamers.
Along with some of Nintendo's best co-op platforming, tough collectible challenges for skilled players, and some simple but neat use of amiibo, it also delivers where it matters the most with clever, witty stage design. This stands up as one of the Wii U's elite games - perfect for snuggled-in gaming time.
2. Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island (GBA)
With its deep exploration-based gameplay and gorgeous art style, Yoshi's Island is still a joy to play all these years later — it's a platformer with considerable depth and challenge.
Exploring is made fun thanks to Yoshi's egg-based abilities and collecting everything will require a gargantuan effort, but it's never less than immensely entertaining (provided you can put up with Baby Mario's whining).
The smaller canvas of the handheld screen inevitably reduces the impact of the SNES original's incredible pastel-shaded world, but this remains one of Nintendo’s 2D platforming finest efforts.
If you've never played it before (or have a hankering to go through it all again), the GBA version is a fine one.
1. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island (SNES)
Yoshi's Island is the absolute summit of not just Yoshi games, but platformer games in general, with a wonderful vision of pastel colours, majestic backdrops, and character-oozing sprites.
Honestly, it's difficult to remember any other game that matches or even comes close to the amount of detail that Yoshi's Island did, past or present. The level of charm is astronomical. Every enemy seems quite intentional. There will be moments when you refrain from killing an enemy just to watch it its animation.
With its deep exploration-based gameplay and gorgeous art style, Yoshi's Island is still a joy to play all these years later. Yoshi's Island isn't just a great platformer: it's a reminder of why this silly hobby of ours is so wonderful.
Best Yoshi Game FAQ
If you need to take a wee break from riding on Yoshi's back or throwing eggs, then we've got a list of commonly-asked questions about our favourite green dino.
What was the first Yoshi game?
While Yoshi first appeared in Super Mario World in 1990, did you know that his first-ever game was an underwhelming block-falling puzzle à la Tetris? On the NES? Yoshi, a stack-and-match puzzle game, isn't amazing by any stretch, but it's cute.
His first main game, however, came in 1995 in one of the best sequels of all time — Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. Now that's a classic.
How many Yoshi games are there?
Since his first starring game in 1991, Yoshi has been top billing in 13 different games. 9 of those are "main" games, and four are spin-offs.
All four of those spin-offs are on the Super Nintendo, meaning Yoshi didn't get a main starring role until 1995! Blimey.
What's the newest Yoshi game?
Yoshi hasn't had his own game for quite a while now; his last starring role was in 2019's Yoshi's Crafted World, developed by Good-Feel, who would later go on to create Princess Peach: Showtime!
He's appeared in many, many Mario games since, of course, but the spotlight hasn't shone on him for a moment.
What's the best-selling Yoshi game?
That would be his very first mainline game, Yoshi's Island, on the SNES, as of December 2022.
The gorgeous 2D platformer has reportedly sold around 4 million copies since its release, though Yoshi's Crafted World is surely close behind it, having sold over 3 million copies by 2023, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.
What is Yoshi's full name??
Uhh... yes, he does have a full name.
The little boot-wearing fella's full name, from a 1990 Nintendo Character guide, is apparently T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas. Charming!
Is there a Yoshi game on Switch 2?
Not yet! We hope there's one on the way, but in the meantime, you can still enjoy any NSO games alongside Yoshi's Crafted World thanks to backwards compatibility.
And, hey, he's in Mario Kart World. In many different forms.
Wait, why are the ports and remakes on the list?
We don't always consider ports and remakes, but for the sake of this list, we've included a couple of them for completeness' sake.
If you'd personally count them as one or discount the inferior version, just imagine they're not there and the rest of the ordering stands.
And no, even though Yoshi is in Mario Kart, it's not a Yoshi game.
My sister and I loved Yoshi's Story growing up. That game is super important to me.
Also, I love Sean Lennon and the Claypool Lennon Delirium. I hope they get back together to record more material soon.
Yoshi's Story was always quite special to me, mostly because of the music and artstyle which captivated me as a child. I WAS loving Yoshi's Woolly World- until my Wii U packed up :/ guess it's too late to hope the game gets a Switch port?
Can we talk about how absolutely amazing the soundtrack of the original Yoshi's Island is?
Interesting. A lot of these are really random, obscure games with strange titles. Still, I remember the marketing for Yoshi’s Wooly World for the Wii U. It was quite fun, and they put an emphasis on Yarn Poochy, who is incredibly adorable. SMW2: Yoshi’s Island is a classic game, I really loved playing it a few years ago when it came to the switch. Was going to buy Crafted World at some point after I beat Yoshi’s Island SNES, but I never ended up buying it. Still, I would like to see this franchise continue because whenever it makes a good game, it’s a really good and enjoyable game. It’s a nice change from all those intense online multiplayers like Smash that I play a lot of. The music is also really chilled out, and the levels have always been creative with creative ways to play like the egg throwing mechanic that has always been a staple. Go Yoshi!
Great list. Yoshi's Island and Yoshi's Wooly World are by far the two best Yoshi games ever made.
Hmm, why isn't Yoshi's Cookie on NSO...
Most of this stacks up, but I'd say Touch & Go deserves to be much higher. While it's definitely lacking in content, the core gameplay loop is fun and addictive, and the overall package is unnecessarily polished with some of the best visuals and music in the series. It's definitely better than New Island and Topsy Turvy at the very least.
I'd put Touch & Go higher and Crafted World a loooot lower. Otherwise mostly good with this.
I once heard the Yoshi franchise described as the most consistently mediocre Nintendo franchise and I was shocked by how much I agreed with that statement.
Why is New Island not dead last? Lol. The puzzlers, while simple, are much better games, IMHO. At the very least Yoshi's Safari should be above it.
Top ones are expected but good though! I hope that some day Nintendo will make a grand Yoshi game that will turn its roller coaster track record around for the better though. Right now it's just too all over the place in terms of quality, and as a Yoshi fan, that does kinda suck.
Yoshi's Island DS was my first Yoshi game and I loved it!
It might very much be nostalgia speaking but I never got why it is considered worst than crafted and woolly world by a lot of people... I enjoyed DS way more than these two.
I had a Super Scope. Scratch that, I have one - I just don't like to haul out the heavy old CRT to use it. There were some great games for it, including Battleclash, Metal Combat, and Tinstar. Yoshi's Safari was okay, but not as good as the previously mentioned.
Also, I don't think you should count the remakes as seperate entries in these lists unless there are significant differences.
"expecting him to live up to the walrus would be entirely unrealistic."
Yoshi is the egg man.
The Yoshi games are a weird one for me, I compare them to starfox. I love both games for their characters and both games have only one game I really liked but the rest I cared very little for. The original Yoshis island and starfox 64 are some of my favorite games ever, and I love choosing their characters in something like smash bros, but everything else they’ve delivered hasn’t blown me away in anyway.
@mariomaster96
I'm a big fan of videogame music, and Yoshis Island soundtrack is top tier. So many great tunes, from the map theme, underground theme, overworld theme, it's all fantastic
@Classic603 I almost heard the underground theme while reading the article. And the athletic theme…
At some point I'd love to try Yoshi's Island DS and Yoshi's New Island. The og Yoshi's Island is one of my favorite games
I got my SNES Jr with Yoshi’s Island as a bundle. It was the first console/game I ever owned. Needless to say it was mind blowing, and is still my favorite SNES game. I remember it took me about a year to 100% it all, especially those brutal unlockable levels. I’ve been waiting to see it topped for almost 30 years now, though admittedly that may due to nostalgia, but I really still think it’s just a masterpiece.
All Yoshi and Donkey Kong games should be in Switch!
Finished Woolly World 100% last week. Dabbling in Yoshi's Island on NSO as finished it 100% many years ago. Going to give Yoshi's Island DS a go on the Wii U next. Looks like I have played the best 2 games there are though.
I’d sort this list fairly differently. For starters Yoshi>Yoshi’s Cookie, but neither are great puzzlers. Yoshi’s Cookie, just feels so boring, its like you got the most basic block falling puzzle game and you combined it with itself once more for the Y axis. Its not a fun twist. Yoshi atleast has something going in the constant swapping of columns and a great satisfaction of stacking huge egg swandwiches of sorts. Neither are spectacular though and they both pale in comparison to Tetris Attack.
I’m alot more partial towards Yoshi’s New Island and negative towards Mario World 2. New Island does alot to make the controls feel nicer, I like the Eggdozer abilities and the gyro stuff, where I feel like Mario World 2 was just so much more frustrating as a game, especially in the collectables hunting. I commend New Island for not having you constantly repeat levels to get a 100% and I appreciate the level design for being more linear. Its a rare case for me where linearity pays off, compared to its predecessor.
I 100%ed Yoshi’s Island DS a couple years ago. A good game on its own, but an incredibly tough game to trudge for a 100%. One thing I still enjoy about the game is that they really wanted verticality to be at the forefront. I love that the action appears on both screens, to make for some interesting perspectives in the levels. I also think its up there with the Gen V Pokemon games for prettiest DS games. Most of the sprites in the game and plenty of the environments have even more color than you would find in the SNES game. Not every level is a hit and that final level is a disappointment, but I do think it has really well done bosses. It should be appreciated more.
But Yoshi Touch and Go altogether is just incredibly unappreciated. Well after this game did we get a huge influx of endless runners. Very few of them (if any) feel like Touch & Go. Its short pace to emphasize aim accuracy and resource management is still enjoyable to go through and feels like a proper integration of a Yoshi based runner. And despite its slow pace, it still requires so much of your attention, both in terms of scoring well and surviving. The music is sweet, the visuals are pretty. The enemies are both tough and charming the buildup to obtaining invincibility is well earned and satisfying. I love that the gameplay is split between the opening area of keeping Mario safe through his fall towards the ground and how that becomes the basis of how good of a Yoshi you receive at the runner portions. Its overall still a unique and addictive runner. The biggest fault to this game is that its just wasn’t worth the price of a full retail game when it came out. But amongst its genre of endless platformers, Touch & Go is in the highest league.
I had the super scope growing up, there's nothing quite the same as Yoshi's safari, one of two games I owned the other was the super scope game... if they even made any others I don't know haha, I remember when Yoshi's island came out it was so bizarre compared to what we were used to with Mario, and Yoshi's story was unique too if not a little too short and too easy
Eh, bad move not putting Woolly World at #2. It's a no-brainer. It's a god-tier platformer. And the music and art direction are like 300% better than they need to be. GBA Yoshi's Island should just be treated like an addendum to Yoshi's Island, because that's what it is. Frankly, I never really feel like ports and reissues should be treated as their own thing in these types of lists.
Touch and go should have ranked better. Yoshi suffers the same fate as Kirby. Too easy!
Haven’t played many of these games, only Yoshis story. A lot of these games seem like they’d make the perfect rental. Never played yoshis New Island but I love the main theme for it
Egg-cellent list!
Now I’ll go cry somewhere offscreen in my own little bubble.
@mariomaster96 Coincidentally, I was writing about the Yoshi's Island soundtrack a couple of days ago. It's possibly the best Mario OST ever for me. It perfected what the previous games had brilliantly done already.
I see you've started this article off with some egg-celent yolks.
@Big_Fudge Said no one ever
You forgot Tetris Attack. I love Yoshi, Tetris Attack, and Yoshi's Island. Crafted World is charming and i like it, but too short and easy. I've never heard of Topsy-turvy and Touch n Go before.
The GBA Yoshi is way too high on this list. Two Yoshi games stand out as amazing - Yoshi's Island and Yoshi's Woolly World.
Still plinking away at Crafted World once in a while. It's cute and charming, but now that I have a Kirby game, Forgotten Land is threatening to eat up all that cute/relaxing time.
Such a shame Wooly World never made it to Switch. Or even Epic Yarn for that matter!
Does Tetris Attack not count as a Yoshi game? I mean the game was called Yoshi de Pon in Japan which is a Yoshi's Island theme version of Panel de Pon.
Like the Wario Land series, the Yoshi's Island series basically starts the same way. It was market as a sequel to Super Mario World when it really doesn't play anything like Super Mario World just like how Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 market as a sequel to Super Mario Land 2 but plays nothing like Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins. Imagine if they did something like this with Waluigi that would be nice, had him appeared in Luigi's Mansion 4 as the main villain and then in the next game titled it, Waluigi's Domain: Luigi's Mansion 5 and now make Waluigi the main character then built the Waluigi's Domain games from there and retired the Luigi's Mansion games. That would be genius just like Super Mario World 2 and Super Mario Land 3.
I do love Yoshi and he's my go to for any Mario choice if Rosaline or Peach isn't available...but I've just never found his games very enjoyable. Probably since I've always enjoyed, even as a kid, more unique art styles besides the typical "let's turn color up to 11". Plus I can't stand crying babies, so babysitting a crying Mario was a big NOPE to me.
@Ulysses
For a cute and easy breezy game, I love Kirby's Epic Yarn. The soundtrack is charming, especially the Flower Fields song.
Yoshi’s Island is quite literally the best game Nintendo ever made in my opinion. So I think people know my opinion for it in regards to its sequels lol.
I always feel like Super Mario Bros 2 should be mentioned with this since Yoshi's Island is basically the sequel, and Yoshi behaves like a cross between Luigi's extra jump height thing and Princess's float since they must have just wanted to get rid of the 4 player character select, and it's more streamlined having just one really good character.
yoshi touch and go may be one of the first games i ever played, its incredibly comforting to me, absolute travesty to be number 12
Yoshi’s Cookie doesn’t get enough love because most people just played the single player. I stand by that it had one of the best two player modes of any puzzle game of the era.
I believe Yoshi's Island is one of the finest 2d platformers to have ever existed.
I enjoyed Crafted World! Beat it 100%, except for the final alternate ending boss.
Yoshi's Island is definitely one of the all time greats. Touch fuzzy, get dizzy, heh.
Yoshi's Woolly World's soundtrack is amazing. The composer (Tomoya Tomita) is also the genius behind the equally amazing soundtracks of other games like Kirby's Epic Yarn and Wario Land Shake It/The Shake Dimension.
How Good Feel didn't use him for Crafted World is quite the blunder tbh.
@Nintendo_Thumb Now that you mention it that kinda make sense, also the fact that it went back to being single player as well. For some reason the sequel to 2D Mario games at the time always tend to be single player. Super Mario Bros. 2 was single player, Lost Levels (the real Super Mario Bros. 2) was single player, and Yoshi's Island (Super Mario World 2) was also single player. Of course since those games are 2D, you could always take turn and pretend to play it like they had multiple players.
Nothing can touch Yoshi's Island, but Woolly World does an admirable job trying. I also enjoyed the 3DS remake of that just as much thanks to the customization. It's impressive how seamlessly it transitioned from Wii U to 3DS. Still, Island is perfect. The art style, characters, level design, bosses, music... it all comes together to make something outstanding.
Story is a charming, little game that doesn't deserve the hate it gets from some. I only played a little of Island DS but couldn't beat it because I found the baby-swapping way too confusing and the game felt frustrating to play, but I was younger at the time. Crafted Island is fine but really hindered by the bad music. New Island is just pathetic and it had the audacity to try to ruin the first game's perfect ending, so I just act like it's not canon!
I discovered Yoshi Cookie a few years ago and absolutely fell in love with it. My buddy and I played for a few hours pretty mindlessly since it took just enough attention to keep us paying attention but we could still just shoot the breeze and enjoy ourselves. It holds a special place in my heart.
Yoshi’s Story (a game that is wonderful) ranked below Yoshi’s Island DS (a game that is bad). What a shame.
Touch-and-Go is super underrated too. I get that it’s not what people wanted from a Yoshi game, but lots of really excellent 80s arcade classics have similar variety and depth and they’re considered among the best games ever made. Touch-and-Go isn’t exactly Donkey Kong, but it ain’t bad either.
@Citano He left the company to become a freelancer in 2017, and I guess they rolled with it instead of having him return
I hope Woolly World gets ported to Switch. I enjoyed that on the Wii U. Do have to agree with SNES Yoshi's Island being #1. Awesome game.
I think Woolly World is better than Yoshi's Island.
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island was my very first game I ever owned. It's beyond special, and I'm glad it's a great game to boot
Yea yoshi's island was the best it was also even worse than mario.world for getting the secret levels I think you needed 100 percent on every stage in a chapter to get secret levels. So that means getting the counter not being bellow 30 and all red coins and all flowers on that stage. only once you done that on all eight stages in a chapter did you get 2 extra levels. man that's rough I 100 percent Mario world but this bad boy no chance fantastic game though.
So strip away the handheld ports and it’s
1 Yoshis Island
2 Wooly World
3 Crafted World
Pretty spot on IMO, though there isn’t much between 2 and 3
Okay list. Not surprised to see both the SNES and GBA versions of Yoshi's Island up top, but that and Woolly World (and in some cases, Yoshi's Story) are among the highlights of the series for me.
I would knock Yoshi's Crafted World far down the list, though. As someone who loved Good-Feel Ltd. for their excellent work on Wario Land: Shake It!, Kirby's Epic Yarn, and Yoshi's Woolly World...Yoshi's Crafted World got a truckload of things wrong for me in the "fun Nintendo platformer" department that it became pretty much everything I didn't want out of a Nintendo platformer: Slow and dull gameplay that often leans far past the point of "LeapPad Learning Device" easy (even for Nintendo platformer and Yoshi standards; by that point, for the most part, why even have a "Mellow Mode"?), levels that rarely put your most basic gaming skills to the test in any feasible way, mini game levels that last far too long than necessary, background-shooting egg system that is rarely ever utilized to any intriguing or fun extent, optional Smiley Flowers that are unfortunately required to progress through the game, costumes that grant far too much advantage to the player (and are a poor replacement for the different-colored Yoshis and Woolly World's Power Badges)...the list goes on, but I was extremely devastated with this game and all of that is on top of having the most pathetic and busted-up soundtrack throughout the series. Even for a "relaxed-direction" game, Yoshi's Crafted World was an utter kick in the right-here for me for how incredibly watered-down and monotonous it was for a Nintendo platformer. I would even go as far and say that it's my least favorite first-party Switch game (and I have played some of the "bad" ones like 1-2-Switch, Kirby Star Allies, Jump Rope Challenge, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Mario Golf: Super Rush).
Good-Feel Ltd., you are a great developer and I look forward to your future as far as (Switch) games go...but good lord, you guys [BURP]ed up big time with Yoshi's Crafted World.
As for the other games...I'm sorry to the folks that enjoyed this game, but Yoshi Topsy-Turvy is an automatic rock bottom for me. I know I've thrashed on Yoshi's Crafted World like an Ultra Combo fighter from Killer Instinct, but at the very least I would label it as "somewhat playable" and has some of the best graphics I've ever seen on the system it released on (Switch). Yoshi Topsy-Turvy had neither of that and, in my book, has no redeeming qualities that I saw for it and its tilt mechanics were more torturous for me than fun.
On a side note, I do hope Yoshi's Safari (and for the NES' side, Duck Hunt) makes it onto NSO somehow, one of these days. I had a ton of fun with that game.
Tetris Attack! If you haven't played it... play it. If you haven't listened to the soundtrack... do so. The game I wanted to buy wasn't in stock and I didn't want to waste a trip so I bought Tetris Attack because it just stood out for some unknown reason. I was 14 years old and to this day it remains one of my all-time favorite games. Yoshi's Island comes in a solid second place. =)
Loved Woolly World!!
Not sure why they choose the NES version of Yoshi's Cookie over the Super NES version. Everyone knows the best version of Yoshi's Cookie is the GameCube version which had 4-Players simultaneous play.
Super Mario world is the most fun for me. It was also the most challenging in some parts of the game. I also have alot of fond memories of Yoshi Safari. That was such a fun and underated game. My brother and I would take turns between controlling Yoshi and shooting with the awesome super scope. Great times.
I had a Super Scope! Why did I not have Yoshi's Safari??? Well, I sure screwed up in life.
One of the few Nintendo franchises that keeps failing in surpassing the first game.
Nintendo has a talent for making great games, and making sequels that are even better than the original, however, while many Yoshi games are good on their own, no one is surpassing the original Yoshi's Island for SNES.
Yoshi's Story is one of the most misunderstood games ever made and even I dismissed it when it was new. If you endeavor to eat only melons, each and every level becomes a challenging scavenger hunt. It's worth mentioning that in the description.
I’ve never played Yoshi’s Cookie, Topsy-Turvy, or (despite owning it), Safari. Yoshi’s Story is maybe the worst game I’ve ever spent money on, and Crafted World sucks. The rest range from decent to great.
@B_Lindz While I agree with the sentiment, these games are great for playing with people who aren't into gaming that much. I'd say to about the same degree as Kirby games. They're easy to get into, without needing massive skills. Yoshi games will never reinvent platform games and they're always playing it safe. But the charm and cuteness of Yoshi is what draws in a lot of players. For instance, these games have helped my significant other to actually enjoy videogames, in about the same way Animal Crossing has done. She was used to her exes playing games like Call of Duty and other shooters, or MMOs. This changed her view on what videogames are fundamentally.
The original SNES Yoshi's Island was, for a very long time, my favourite game of all time. Also, for me Yoshi's Crafted World is a 9/10 game - far better than I'd expected it to be, beautiful art style and neat level designs that work forwards and backwards. The only thing that holds it back IMHO is a bit of grating music here and there.
Yoshi's Story is a fantastic game, it can be really easy or very difficult depending how you decide to play the game and it's designed to be replayed over and over.
I still play Touch and Go today just to see how far I can go in Marathon Mode, I find it quite addictive actually. New Yoshi's Island I replay for the sole purpose of listening to its horrendous but hilarious OST. Wooly World I'm always going back to that (both versions) but Yoshi's Island on the SNES will always be my favourite out of all Yoshi games.
New Island over Story and Island DS, and the handheld ports above their originals.
Yeah, I see why people consider this Nintendos weakest franchise
Besides Yoshi and Poochy's Wooly World (which should be above the Wii U version as it has more content and is deliciously handheld), I don't disagree with the placings!
Woolly World is my favorite.
It would be a shame, if it would be stuck on Wii U and 3DS forever.
That one, Link Between Worlds and Kid Icarus Uprising, would be amazing to have ported over to the Switch consoles.
Yoshi Story is Number 1 for me, always.
I love it still to this day. Island takes 2nd though.
Yoshi's Story will always be special to me. It was the first N64 game I chose with the console. Not Mario 64. Not 007. Not Mario Kart. I wanted Yoshi!!!
I saved up for so long for that console, helping my Mum with whatever tasks I could. She was an Estate agent at the time and let me deliver leaflets for them as well as putting letters into envelopes. I was 10, so it very much taught me the value of hard work etc. With that money, I was able to buy the N64 and Yoshi.
Also, my Mum took me to the Circus that day too. So, it will always stick with me and I will love this game.
@Exerion76 I know those aren't hot takes but yo that list would be sick to see ported over.
I think I'd rather just have a sequel to Kid Icarus, but Sakuri has said he's not much for sequels.
I do have a soft spot for "console exclusives" with these puppies trapped on old hardware but the historian in me would be grateful if it were more easily available for future generations kinda like how steam works.
Yoshi’s Island is brilliant but remember he turned up at the end of Mario 64 so just for that it should be No.1 😂
Also, surely it is time for a new Yoshi game?
Or that supposed Wooly World port?
The problem with all Yoshi games after the SNES is, they are way to easy so its no point in playing them. that's a pity.
I'd put Yoshi's Crafted World somewhere at the bottom, to be honest. That game, while not "bad", encompassed on everything I never wanted out of a Yoshi and Nintendo platformer, which is especially so considering that its main game took zero skill to complete (even on Classic mode) while its post game content upped the difficulty for no real reason.
A bit indifferent about our friend Yoshi.
Useful in Super Mario World but I would abandon him in a heartbeat when I had to. He met many a timely death to save my skin. No regrets or remorse. 😃
If the Wii U game is the second best, I haven’t missed much. That’s already a dull game, and I skipped the Switch entry as a result. The Artoon / Arzest games were bad, that I remember.
You know what has to happen for Yoshi to become great again? Nintendo needs to take him back in-house. All these other games were outsourced and it shows. Hand it to one of their A teams and voila, great game.
Franchises or characters aren’t exceptional, developers are. It’s like a Beatles record written and performed by someone else. What’s the point?
