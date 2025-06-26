To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the European release of Yoshi's Woolly World on Wii U, we've given this list a big ol' make-over. Hopefully we'll see more of the green dinosaur on Switch 2!

Yoshi! The little green dinosaur has been on our screens for a long time now, and while many first got to know him as an expendable resource in Super Mario World that helps Mario get extra height on his jump, he's much more than that.

But he's much more than that. Over the past 30 years, Yoshi's starred in puzzle games, adventure games, platformers, and even an FPS to his name, and although not all of them are quality games, the ones that are good are really good. So we've put together this reader-ranked list of every single Yoshi game below to celebrate everyone's favourite companion.

So, let's find out which of T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas' games you think are worth another lick, and which ones should be sacrificed by letting them fall into a pit.

Best Yoshi Games Ever

Best Yoshi Game FAQ

If you need to take a wee break from riding on Yoshi's back or throwing eggs, then we've got a list of commonly-asked questions about our favourite green dino.

What was the first Yoshi game?

While Yoshi first appeared in Super Mario World in 1990, did you know that his first-ever game was an underwhelming block-falling puzzle à la Tetris? On the NES? Yoshi, a stack-and-match puzzle game, isn't amazing by any stretch, but it's cute.

His first main game, however, came in 1995 in one of the best sequels of all time — Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. Now that's a classic.

How many Yoshi games are there?

Since his first starring game in 1991, Yoshi has been top billing in 13 different games. 9 of those are "main" games, and four are spin-offs.

All four of those spin-offs are on the Super Nintendo, meaning Yoshi didn't get a main starring role until 1995! Blimey.

What's the newest Yoshi game?

Yoshi hasn't had his own game for quite a while now; his last starring role was in 2019's Yoshi's Crafted World, developed by Good-Feel, who would later go on to create Princess Peach: Showtime!

He's appeared in many, many Mario games since, of course, but the spotlight hasn't shone on him for a moment.

What's the best-selling Yoshi game?

That would be his very first mainline game, Yoshi's Island, on the SNES, as of December 2022.

The gorgeous 2D platformer has reportedly sold around 4 million copies since its release, though Yoshi's Crafted World is surely close behind it, having sold over 3 million copies by 2023, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association.

What is Yoshi's full name??

Uhh... yes, he does have a full name.

The little boot-wearing fella's full name, from a 1990 Nintendo Character guide, is apparently T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas. Charming!

Is there a Yoshi game on Switch 2?

Not yet! We hope there's one on the way, but in the meantime, you can still enjoy any NSO games alongside Yoshi's Crafted World thanks to backwards compatibility.

And, hey, he's in Mario Kart World. In many different forms.

Wait, why are the ports and remakes on the list?

We don't always consider ports and remakes, but for the sake of this list, we've included a couple of them for completeness' sake.

If you'd personally count them as one or discount the inferior version, just imagine they're not there and the rest of the ordering stands.

And no, even though Yoshi is in Mario Kart, it's not a Yoshi game.

