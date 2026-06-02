Although Square Enix is currently focused on the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for the Switch 2, later this month its attention will shift to The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

If you're wondering about the length of this brand-new action RPG, the game's director Shota Fukebara has now revealed what players can expect from a regular playthrough and the mileage you'll get out of this new title if you "really dive in".

So, a "standard playthrough" will take "about 30 hours" and you're looking at "around 50 hours" to explore "every inch of the map across all the eras". According to Fukebara, it also depends on how "adventurous" you're feeling. Here's what he had to say to Gamereactor:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Shota Fukebara: "I'd say it takes about 30 hours for a standard playthrough, and around 50 hours if you really dive in and explore every inch of the map across all the Era's. Throught the maps and Era's there are plenty of optional activities, and as you unlock more of Faie's magic, you'll gain access to new mini games, so the total playtime ultimately depends on the player and how adventurous you are feeling."

If you're eager to sample this title ahead of its release on the Switch 2 on 18th June 2026, there's a new prologue demo you can check out on the Nintendo eShop.