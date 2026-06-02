Yooka-Laylee dev Playtonic Games has been teasing an announcement on social media over the past couple of days, and now a listing for 'Super Yooka-Laylee Kart' playtest has appeared via SteamDB (thanks, Gematsu).

The listing includes art and a logo, suggesting that the studio's recent teases (including the couplet "Collecting quills is far too slow, There may be faster ways to go...") are indeed pointing to a racing game.

There's no official word as yet, and therefore no confirmation on what platforms this may come to if it is Playtonic's next project.

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If you're unfamiliar, SteamDB is a website and tool that tracks all publicly available data on Steam, including behind-the-scenes stats and uploads.

A green reptile, a purple bat, Are plotting something... fancy that! — Playtonic (@playtonicgames.com) 2026-05-29T13:00:46.090839313Z

If true, Super Yooka-Laylee Kart would follow last year's Yooka-Replaylee, which reworked the team's first game and Kickstarter hit for modern platforms. An update in April brought 60fps performance to the Switch 2 version.

Prior to that, the team released a well-received side-scrolling sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, in 2019.

Reckon this is legit? Are you in the market for a Yooka-Laylee kart racer? Dreaming of a Diddy Kong Racing spiritual successor, perhaps? Let us know below.