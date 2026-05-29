We're closing in on Star Fox's almighty return, and Nintendo has today shared a little more footage of how the game plays with Switch 2's unique control schemes.

It's Mouse Mode that takes the spotlight in this new clip (re-posted to Bluesky by @Stealth40k), showcasing the opening Corneria City stage with the super-precise Joy-Con aiming.

The control scheme looks pleasant enough — even if it will only be available in the game's Campaign and Challenge modes — but it's the extra little look at Corneria City that we're really loving here. Sure, the locale will no doubt look familiar to those of us who have played through Star Fox 64 countless times, but check out all the extra detail! The lighting, the holograms, the rubble — oof, this sure is going to be a pretty one.

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Nintendo revealed new footage of Star Fox using mouse mode! — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2026-05-29T11:51:50.644Z

As a reminder, Star Fox lands on Switch 2 on 25th June, complete with revamped visuals, new cutscenes, GameChat filters and more.