The Launch Stars in Super Mario Galaxy are pure cinema, from that spinning wind-up with the quick arpeggio to that compressed pause before a cannon-blast hurl into an arc unknown.
And that camera work! As you trace an unseen thread through space, leaving a gleaming contrail of light and delight before the zoom-out to best catch that perfect 10 landing. Keep your bullet times and your smash cuts: this is the music of movement, and it hasn’t got old.
It turns out Super Mario Galaxy is great and it took me nearly 20 years to realise because I kept thinking it was crap.
I couldn’t love it, despite multiple attempts. Even my bio here says it (but politely to stay safe on a website called Nintendo Life). I won't go into my now-practised forensic analysis of its slightly stiff moveset, but because of it and my expectations of a 3D Mario’s gamefeel, I always felt there was something amiss at the heart of the game, something flat in the hands, off-beat, the joke always slightly too late in the interface between me and this clearly gorgeous kingdom of planets. But then — finally — it clicked.
What a great feeling! That click, the sudden pivot where the planets (metaphorical now) align just so and you feel the 'Oh, I see now' of appreciation for a game.
You can't be persuaded to like a thing with logic, but sometimes you might be borderline enough that a recalibration of expectation, or approach, or timing can help you enjoy more things.
But there’s also the way that it sparks off like an action potential, past some invisible threshold, and now everything once annoying or naff makes sense and you get it. And I think it actually started with Penny's Big Breakaway.
I'm wary of writing another stealth Penny’s article, but bear with me because it’s unavoidably relevant. It was my most anticipated game of 2024 partly because of its pedigree (Sonic Mania team, and specifically that Sonic 2 Android port so good it feels Mega Drive right), but also because of the yo-yo.
Like Viewtiful Joe and the first time I saw a trailer for Shadow of the Colossus, I didn't just like the look of it, I recognised something that had been latent all along. Of course! A yo-yo as wheels and as a grapple-line, with all the satisfactions of momentum management, of rolling and gravity and swing and fling! It also helps that I often carry an actual yo-yo in my bag as something tactile, playful and pure.
But I hated the game. I found it zany and try-hard and it had a very irritating sort of boink boink goofy clown music for the QTE bits at the end of every level. The mechanics felt stilted and slow, and so I felt disappointed and sad. So I did what one does and read some online opinions to gauge the conversation, make sure it’s not just you.