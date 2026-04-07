Despite rejecting Direct protagonist Angie in favour of Dr. Winters, Hugh Morris was undoubtedly the star of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream's solo January Direct. This jolly little heartbreaker pulled in quite the online following after his Direct debut, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to wheel him out again in the game's new trailer.

Titled 'Part-Time Jobs and Full-Time Friends', the latest trailer is all about the aftermath of Hugh Morris' surprise romance revelation, as Angie's best pal Crystal sets out to cheer up her dejected buddy.

We get a taste of Living the Dream's job options and more weird interactions, with Crystal and Angie picking up strange restaurant orders, doing a spot of knitting and... watching Hugh Morris discuss his love life on live TV? Gulp.

All in all, it's another slice of the game's weirdness that we have been oh-so-enamoured by in its marketing so far. We'll get to see the full game for ourselves next week on 16th April, but there's a free demo available to keep us all entertained until then.