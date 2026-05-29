Hands On Is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Switch 2 Port The Most Ambitious Yet? Grin and Barret

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Dragami Games, 28th May, $44.99) - Using the nimble moves she mastered through cheerleading and wielding a massive chainsaw, Juliet slices through hordes of zombies in exhilarating action. The Chain Hit Hunting system increases chainsaw attack speed as your combo count rises, and the newly added Chainsaw Blaster with auto-fire pushes the excitement even further! With improved playability, dazzling visual effects that brighten the screen, and brand-new background music, there’s plenty to enjoy.

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (BeXide, 28th May, $14.84) - Throw, Merge, and Grow! : Simply drop the "Yukkuri" into the bowl! When two of the same kind touch, they transform into a larger Yukkuri! Don't Let Them Fall! : It's Game Over if the Yukkuri overflow from the bowl. . . Aim for the High Score! : Growing them large and triggering consecutive merges (Chains) will skyrocket your score!

A Frog’s Job 2: Froggina (Ratalaika Games, 29th May, $4.99) - Your life has come to an end, when you find Frog God he seems impressed. Turns out most frog souls need a soul reaper to show them the way to the afterlife. And there seems to be few soul reapers currently, which is why he offers you a job! You can earn reincarnation if you collect enough lost frog souls. For that task you’ve been gifted with the ability to stop and resume time at your will. You can also soot a projectile of goo you can ride! Jump over moving platforms, avoid pits, spikes, and enemies to rescue those souls. How many souls can you save? Find out in this timeless puzzle platformer.

Alien Cat Story (Brainium Games, 28th May, $7.99) - Get ready for an amazing adventure on an alien planet, full of dangers, puzzles and unexpected allies. Only you can help the cat fix his ship and leave this dangerous world. The main character is a cat, a pilot of a small flying ship. After an accident, he finds himself on an unknown planet, where his goal is to collect fuses to fix the ship and return home. On the way, the cat encounters various enemies, difficult levels and puzzles, as well as allies.

Bag Fight: Gem Chest Edition (QubicGames, 22nd May, $22.49) - This deckbuilding roguelite puts inventory management into the heart of every run. Build a backpack full of weapons, armor, and healing items, carefully arranging your gear to create a setup that can carry you through battle after battle. This bundle includes the Chest of Gems, which gives you 2000 Gems - premium currency you can use to unlock new heroes, purchase chips, skins, and awesome offers in the black market, or gain a powerful edge during battles!

Beat The Champions (Purple Play, 28th May, $17.99) - Beat the Champions is arcade football pushed to the extreme. Face legendary players in explosive matches full of rhythm, skill, and special abilities. Charge up and unleash your powers, control the pitch with precise movements, and make split-second decisions. Timing changes everything. Outside the box, there are no fouls, creating constant action, riskier confrontations near the goal, and decisive moments that can change the match in an instant. Every game is dynamic and unpredictable, whether in quick matches or tournaments. Plus, you can choose from historic Argentina National Team squads thanks to the official license of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Score goals and make incredible plays with Messi, Maradona, Batistuta, and many other Albiceleste legends. Beat the Champions is guaranteed fun for a World Cup year.

Cat in a Jam: City Secrets (GAME NACIONAL, 30th May, $1.99) - In this 3D narrative exploration adventure, you take control of Bisteca, a house cat who finds himself caught in an urban predicament. Complete over 30 varied missions to earn coins and gather information, help residents, make deliveries, and when things take a darker turn, venture into the city’s underworld to uncover clues about a mysterious disappearance.

Clown Is Hungry (Vidas Games, 28th May, $6.99) - Clown Is Hungry is a comedy horror game about delivering a pizza to a scary Clown. The pizza girl Kat is already late to a party, but she has one more pizza to deliver late at night. The town is quiet, but this neighborhood seems to be sinister and creepy. Kat finds weird signs in the street warning about pizza, and to never deliver any pizza here. Kat decides that she has to do her job anyway and ignores the warnings, but soon she realizes that they are there for a reason as she knocks on the door of the last house on the street, where the Clown lives.

Counter Call – Half Escape Shooter (St Pow Games, 2nd Jun, $7.99) - Counter Call - Half Escape Shooter Enter a high-intensity first-person shooter built for nonstop action and fast decision-making. Every mission throws you straight into combat, where quick reflexes, precision aiming, and smart positioning are the only way to survive. Fight through waves of enemies across compact, action-driven maps designed to keep you constantly engaged. There’s no downtime — every route leads to new encounters, pushing you to stay alert and react instantly to threats coming from all directions.

Criminal Profile Who’s the Culprit?! (MASK, 28th May, $2.99) - Read the case carefully, study the illustration, and find the hidden clue that reveals the answer. With simple controls and bite-sized puzzles, anyone can enjoy the feeling of being a detective. Who among the suspects is the culprit? Who is the real father? Who has already passed away? These and many more tricky mystery cases await! Even if a question has you stumped, helpful hints will guide you forward. Play solo, or challenge family and friends to see who can solve each case the fastest. Use your intuition, observation skills, and deduction power to clear every mystery!

Do You even Forklift? (Take IT Studio!, 28th May, $7.99) - Silly physics-based forklift game inspired by Ghibli and Japanese car culture! Use your forklift skills in logic puzzles with many unexpected outcomes! When all you have is a Forklift, everything looks like a palette. Take a flight to Ghibli stylized JAPAN! Let your forklift loose on a peaceful prefecture.

EGGCONSOLE Hercules PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 28th May, $6.49) - This title is an action-puzzle game originally released by Kogado Studio in 1986. Players take on the role of Herakuresu-kun, overcoming numerous trials on a journey to meet Lord Deus. Each stage is filled with interactive elements: blocks to move or destroy, springs for jumping, and essential items like axes and keys to unlock doors to the next room. Be on your guard, as enemies such as Saikoropusu, Kikantesu, and Kentaurosu also roam the levels.

Escape game R00M13 (AlignmentSharp, 28th May, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Exodus : Creepy Time (Brainium Games, 28th May, $7.99) - "Exodus: Creepy Time" is an exciting casual style game with elements of a simplified roguelike. An ominous journey through dark and gloomy locations awaits you, where every action you take has serious consequences. Survive in a world where darkness and horror lurk at every turn. Collect resources, upgrade your character and develop new skills to survive in this horror world. Trapped in a world steeped in darkness and horror, where sinister forces rule every corner. The main character discovers that the world he is in has turned out to be cursed.

Formula 2026: Rise of Legends (Eclipse Interactive, 28th May, $9.89) - Jump into fast-paced open-wheel racing and test your skills on the track. In Formula 2026: Rise of Legends, you’ll drive powerful race cars, take on challenging circuits, and compete against skilled AI drivers. Every race is a chance to improve, push your limits, and climb the ranks. Whether you're looking for quick racing action or a full career journey, the track is yours.

High and Dry (404 Games, 26th May, $2.99) - Set sail on a ruthless rogue-like pirate adventure where every voyage brings you closer to glory—or to the bottom of the sea. Long ago, you made a cursed deal with the legendary Davey Jones, and now he’s coming to claim your soul. With the clock ticking toward your final confrontation, you must raid ships, hunt treasure, build your crew, and become powerful enough to survive the battle waiting beyond the horizon.

Island Robot Farm (Wise Games, 28th May, $9.90) - Island Robot Farm is a relaxing idle farm simulation game. Robots automate farming, production, animal husbandry, and construction to freely develop your massive island.

Kabuto Park (Seaven Studio, 28th May, $5.99) - Catch the cutest bugs, train them and win the Summer Beetle Battles Championship in this tiny bug collection game! Upgrade your equipment to find rarer, stronger and shinier little friends. Kabuto Park is a cute and short bug collection game. Spend a month as Hana, a little girl on summer vacation. Catch the best bugs and level them up, choose your team carefully and fight other kids to become the Summer Beetle Battles champion. Expect 2 to 4 hours of serene bug catching, exciting little battles and summer vibes.

Kiko’s Apple Adventure (Mameshiba Games, 29th May, $5.99) - Kiko the bear has one goal: to bake the biggest apple pie ever for the annual Apple Festival! To do that, Kiko needs lots of apples. Curious and excited, Kiko sets off on a wooden raft to explore fun and colorful islands, discovering new surprises and collecting apples along the way. Some naughty creatures are trying to stop Kiko… But Kiko is clever and always one step ahead!

Liquor Store Simulator (Console Labs, 1st Jun, $12.99) - Liquor Store Simulator is a simulation game about developing your own store. You start your business in a small shop that you bought on credit. Buy goods, manage your store, hire staff. Who knows, maybe you will be able to make a real alcohol empire out of a small store. At first, it won’t be easy—you’ll have to work at the checkout yourself, accept deliveries, keep records, and maintain order in the sales area. But hard work and smart decisions will help you turn a modest retail outlet into a thriving store with a wide selection and satisfied customers.

Math Pals – Dino Academy (EpiXR Games, 28th May, $3.99) - Math Pals – Dino Academy is an educational math game designed for preschool and elementary school children. Kids learn essential math skills—counting, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division—in a playful, stress-free environment guided by friendly dinosaur characters. Each topic is divided into areas with 20 carefully designed levels. Difficulty increases slowly and clearly, starting with small numbers and visual aids and growing toward larger numbers and more complex tasks.

Micro Overdrive: Home Tour (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 28th May, $9.99) - Race tiny vehicles across oversized household tracks in Micro Overdrive: Home Tour, a fast and colourful arcade racing game inspired by classic top-down racers. Compete through the Home Tour solo mode, unlock new cups and drivers, and master unpredictable tracks filled with playful hazards, sharp turns, and surprising twists. Play solo or challenge friends in local Cup Mode for up to 4 players. Choose your driver, pick your difficulty, and enjoy quick, chaotic races built for couch competition.

Midnight Swamp (Sometimes You, 29th May, $7.99) - Midnight Swamp is a dark point-and-click adventure where you will dive into a world of eerie fairy tales. Play as a tourist who must find a way out of a mysterious swamp, where every corner hides a riddle.

My Little Puppy (Dreamotion, 29th May, $24.99) - One day in doggy heaven, a Welsh Corgi named Bong-gu catches a whiff of his human dad in the afterlife. Sniff, bark, run and jump as you embark on a touching narrative adventure as Bong-gu to reunite with his dearly departed dad in a story of relationships, farewells and reunions.

N.E.R.D (Forever Entertainment, 28th May, $6.39) - Inspired by cult classic thrillers, this is an experience that will pull you in – and won’t let go. Dark, intense, and deeply unsettling, every moment pushes you further into the unknown. In a cruel twist of fate, everything you know is torn apart. Your significant other is kidnapped and you’re next. Trapped by a masked maniac, you must fight to survive by solving intricate puzzles and navigating deadly rooms filled with traps. Uncover buried secrets, piece together the truth, and confront a past that refuses to stay hidden. Will you escape… or become part of the nightmare?

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! (Gameloft, 28th May, $29.99) - Challenge a friend to a tennis match where you can play as SpongeBob, Aang, and all your Nickelodeon favorites in fast-paced, local split-screen action! All-Star Nickelodeon Characters: Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more!

Night Swarm (NAISU, 28th May, $7.99) - Night Swarm is a vampire-themed roguelite RPG bullet hell where you play as a fearsome young vampire lord rising to power. Gather loyal allies, unleash devastating abilities, and fight back against the relentless werewolf hordes that threaten to consume the night.

One Military Camp (Abylight, 28th May, $22.49) - A CAMP LIKE NO OTHER An evil maniac has conquered all territories in the region, except one. The world's last hope resides in an old military camp located in this peaceful land. Bring it back to its former glory, to recruit and train a brave group of fighters to push back the evil forces. BUILD Face the challenge of building a military camp, keeping an eye on the resources and logistics. Place the buildings efficiently, hire the staff that will keep everything running and set up the training courses. Build defenses, because the enemy will send spies and drones to try to sabotage your camp.

One Move Away (Playstack, 28th May, $13.49) - One Move Away is a 3D, first-person game that blends packing based puzzles with a beautiful art style. Strategically pack away possessions at various stages of three characters' lives. As we go through life, the number of possessions we accumulate grows, making packing a difficult task. This vast collection of belongings becomes challenging when it's time to pack. Pack Your Way! Whether you're a meticulous or chaotic packer, One Move Away challenges you to pack your way. Optimize your strategy or embrace the mess, just make sure the boot closes!

Piggy’s Farm (Afil Games, 28th May, $3.49) - Get ready for a relaxing and charming puzzle where every move matters and every solution brings that satisfying sense of accomplishment. You take control of a dedicated farmer pig on a mission to organize carrots and radishes into their correct planting spots. Inspired by classic logic games, it transforms simplicity into a clever challenge. Push, test paths, undo mistakes when needed, and discover the best way to organize each scenario without pressure or time limits.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 (Mob Entertainment, 27th May, $19.99) - In the latest terrifying chapter of the Poppy Playtime saga, you are propelled further into the gruesome depths of the factory, with Playtime’s security system Huggy Wuggy in hot pursuit. Abandoned by your only allies, your fight for survival gets all the more challenging as you race further into the abyss that is His domain. Here, shadows whisper, and the puppet master who lords over this realm pulls the strings of madness. Can you stand against evil and finally put an end to this nightmare? Every bloody move forward will test your resolve as you uncover secrets years in the making.

Realm of Ink (4Divinity, 26th May, $24.99) - Realm of Ink is an Ink-style action Roguelite game. While pursuing the Fox Demon, the swordswoman Red, unexpectedly finds that her life is dictated by the 'destiny' within the world of the book. Only by breaking free can she unveil the truth of her existence and challenge the constraints of fate.

Rica Mode♡ (CyberStep, 28th May, $24.99) - “If you do not wake up. . . I will play a little prank on you. ” As being the only son of a noble family in the kingdom, the personal maid you have hired was your childhood friend Rica Hanamiya. Having Rica by your side everyday, at every moment, she teases you nonstop, and your heart would not stop racing! Hoping that this life would go on forever. But-- One remark from your father shakes both of your hearts. Can the two with a different status share the same fate?

Risky Roads (NOSTRA GAMES, 28th May, $1.99) - Running across the road is a very challenging task for a little chicken. Lots of very fast cars and unexpected obstacles. You need a good reaction to help this cute little guy. Don't forget that he has friends and they also want to cross the road.

Scarlet Wolf (Sometimes You, 3rd Jun, $7.99) - If you're ready to run and play a deadly game of hide-and-seek, then come on in and make yourself at home. Behind the door, endless oppressive corridors, filthy walls, deadly traps, and a ravenous creature eagerly waiting to get up close and personal with you await. There are doors that should remain locked. There are places that no one should ever visit. Secrets hidden in the shadows should not come to light. But if you do wander into one of these places, know this: your enemy is strong and dangerous. He plays with your emotions and feelings as he pleases. Run away from there as fast as you can and don't look back. After all, there is no enemy more cruel and insidious than your own past.

Scorched Lands (Downmeadowstreet, 29th May, $4.99) - Explore the haunting remnants of a world reshaped by fire and time. Scorched Lands is an atmospheric first-person exploration experience set across a vast, otherworldly desert landscape — where volcanic rock formations tower over ancient skeletal ruins, alien flora blooms defiantly from cracked earth, and the sky burns a permanent crimson.

Sneaky Secret Mission! (SAT-BOX, 28th May, $5.00) - School, work, home—there are lots of places to play! Enjoy the thrill as you try not to get caught! Up to 6 players can join in the fun with a Joy-Con for each player! Watch for the perfect timing to earn as many points as possible!

Sokobear Winter (Bad Minions, 28th May, $3.99) - Adjust the temperature and relax in the spa! Sokobear Winter is a relaxing puzzle game with 40 cozy levels to warm up your day! Push the logs into the correct spots to raise the spa’s temperature to perfection. But beware: blocks of ice block your path and must be broken before you can move forward. Challenge yourself to complete each stage with the fewest moves and in the shortest time possible. Things can get tricky… how do you get that log over there if you can only push?

Syr and The Stars’ Revival (Emma Create, 23rd May, $9.99) - ◇What is “Syr and The Stars' Revival”? ◇ Spica became a legendary Nextuber. But her era of fame ended abruptly when she suddenly disappeared. Fans mourned her and longed for her return—but no matter how long they waited, she never came back. Over time, the residents of the Cyber World where she once shined began to leave, one by one. Now, several years after Spica vanished… A new girl has appeared in the Cyber World, which is on the brink of collapse after losing its brightest star. She is ready to debut as a Nextuber. Her name is Syr. This is the story of her journey to restore the Cyber World's lost star.

Tale of Dark Lands (Sometimes You, 2nd Jun, $7.99) - Tale of Dark Lands - a magical fantasy action RPG with an elegant low-poly style and the charm of a timeless fairy tale. Immerse yourself in a world of mysteries, perils, and glorious adventures! A story full of secrets and challenges. The main hero is a brave mercenary hired by the residents of a small village to defend them against fierce goblin raids. But what begins as a simple job turns into something far greater. Soon, the hero becomes entwined in an ancient dark tale that threatens the entire land, and only he can stop the encroaching darkness. Create the hero of your dreams. A flexible character editor lets you craft a hero with a unique appearance.

Thornkin (Gametry, 22nd May, $1.99) - Thornkin is a dark fantasy pixel-art platformer set in a cursed forest filled with thorns, ruins, and hidden dangers. Take control of a small mysterious creature and journey through a haunting world where every path leads deeper into shadow. Leap across deadly traps, avoid ruthless enemies, uncover secrets, and survive the twisted wilderness that surrounds you. With atmospheric environments, handcrafted levels, and a fragile hero facing an unforgiving world, Thornkin blends exploration, precision platforming, and eerie adventure into a compact but memorable experience.

Wall World 2 (Alawar Premium, 28th May, $13.99) - The world of the Wall awaits. Wall World 2 builds on the mining rogue-lite experience with expanded mechanics, new challenges, and deeper gameplay. Explore procedurally generated mines full of new discoveries and dangers. Extract valuable resources, harness lost technologies, and upgrade your robospider and exosuit to survive against hordes of raging monsters. Venture through incredible biomes and uncover the secrets entombed in the depths of the Wall.

Zoo Orbs: Safari (Afil Games, 29th May, $3.49) - Get ready for a cute and addictive savanna adventure. In Zoo Orbs Safari, adorable animals fall into glass containers full of personality, and it is up to you to merge them into bigger creatures. Combine two identical animals and climb the evolution chain until you reach the majestic Giraffe, the ultimate trophy of your run. Each merge creates a small burst that nudges nearby pieces, triggering fun chain reactions and keeping the pile alive.

Demos

BALL x PIT (Devolver Digital, $14.99) - – Try out this brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Nintendo Switch Online members can access the free Game Trial period starting today at 10 a.m. PT until June 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points by participating.