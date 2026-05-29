Just in case it slipped your mind, this is your friendly reminder that this weekend is your last chance to pick up Aquiris Games' wonderful racer, Horizon Chase Turbo, before it leaves the eShop for good.

The Brazilian developer announced back in March that both the standard and 'Turbo' editions of the game would leave all digital storefronts on 1st June. You'll still be able to re-download it after this date, but all new purchases will be off the table.

While it wasn't confirmed at the time, the removal statement came the very same day that Epic Games announced it was laying off over 1,000 staff members — Aquiris was acquired by Epic back in 2023, let's not forget. So you can see how dots could be connected there.

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It's a big shame to see it go, because Horizon Chase Turbo rules. We called it "an absolute must-have for anyone even remotely interested in the genre" in our 2018 review, so if that's you, you'd better move fast.

For the time being, you'll still find Horizon Chase Turbo on the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $19.99. The game's sequel, Horizon Chase 2, is remaining on the storefront for the foreseeable future.