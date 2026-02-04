Big changes are coming to Overwatch 2 very soon, with a brand new season dropping on 10th February. But the biggest change comes in the form of a new name.

Announced today during the Overwatch 2026 spotlight, the game's director Aaron Keller announced that Overwatch 2 is ditching the number, meaning it'll simply be known as Overwatch now.

But the 2 is still important, because Blizzard's hero shooter is in fact coming to Switch 2 later this year. We don't have a date just yet — Eurogamer has reportedly been told around mid-April — but the Switch 2 version will be launching alongside Season 2.

Season 1, called The Reign of Talon, was unveiled today and arrives next week, and it aims to kick of a yearlong, multi-faceted story that'll last six seasons. Ten new heroes will be coming to the game in 2026, with five of them coming when Season 1 lands.

The first five heroes are:

Domina , a 'poke' tank who focuses on long-range attacks and zone play.

Emre , a damage-dealer who focuses on fast run-and-gun gunplay

Mizuki , a support unit who is mysterious and focuses on close-quarters gameplay

Anran , a second damage-dealer who can manipulate fire with her fan-like weapons — you'll be able to test Anran out with a Hero Trial from 5th February.

Jetpack Cat, a support-unit and maybe the best Overwatch character ever. Yes. (she's fast and reactive)

The remaining five will be revealed later.

Other changes coming to the game include new sub-roles and passives for each class, a Conquest meta event that runs for five weeks, yearly competitive updates, an complete UI refresh, changes to Stadium, a Sanrio collaboration, and tons of new cinematics, in-game events, and comics to help flesh out the story.

We're really just picking out a few things here, and we can't overstate just how much the team seem to be changing things up, You can read about everything coming to Overwatch in more detail over on the official Overwatch website.

So, while Season 1 drops next week, we'll have to wait a bit longer for a fully-fresh Overwatch experience on Switch 2. The Switch 1 version isn't exactly the ideal way to play the game, either, and like many others, we were disappointed with it when it launched in 2022.

These updates, though? They sound like a big step in the right direction

Are you excited for the new-and-improved Overwatch? Let us know in the comments.