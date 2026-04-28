After taking a break last week, Nintendo is back with its weekly updates for the Nintendo Music mobile application.

Today, it's taking to the court with the addition of the Mario Tennis Aces soundtrack. Before Mario Tennis Fever arrived on the Switch 2, Camelot released this game on the Switch in 2018.

The soundtrack includes 26 tracks and has a run time of 1 hour and 24 minutes. It's composed by Motoi Sakuraba, who is not only known for his work on the Mario Tennis series, but also Golden Sun, Star Ocean, Dark Souls and the Mario Golf series.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

Here's the full soundtrack included in this latest update:

Mario Tennis Aces - Switch (2018)

Title Screen Marina Stadium World Map Bask Ruins Temple of Bask Aster's Theme Piranha Plant Forest Game Point Results (Victory) Challenges Boss Battles Results (Defeat) Savaga Sea Break Point Mirage Mansion Set Point Snowfall Mountain Tiebreaker Inferno Island Match Point Lucien's Theme Final Battle Staff Credits Staff Credits (Jingle) Tournament Awards Ceremony

To listen to this album on the Nintendo Music service, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. It follows an update that added select tracks from the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream soundtrack.

Last week, Nintendo also surprised fans with the release of the Super Mario Galaxy albums on Spotify.