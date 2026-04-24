Since Nintendo is so keen to push its dedicated Music app, we honestly weren't expecting to see any official soundtracks added to Spotify anytime soon.

Stranger things have happened though, and to celebrate Super Mario's 40th anniversary, the OSTs for both Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are now available on Spotify for a limited time.

Here's the lovely Nintendo Life alumni Felix summing up our thoughts perfectly:

And here's the official Spotify description:

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"Celebrating the Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary, for a limited time, enjoy a special selection of music tracks from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2."

In the meantime, you can head on over to this Spotify playlist where you'll find a total of 130 tracks spanning both games. It's not clear exactly how long these will be available, so if you haven't got Nintendo Music and are keen to listen to some classic Galaxy music, maybe check it out sooner rather than later.

Finally, a special playlist for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also available, and if we're being honest, the music was quite possibly the best thing about the sequel – magnificent stuff.