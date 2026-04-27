The latest UK Charts data is in, and after Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream debuted at number one last week, Pragmata has now stepped in to take the crown, pushing the former down to number three. Cyberpunk 2077 has also stormed up the podium to take the silver medal, after what we can only assume has been some aggressive discounting on PC.

Resident Evil Requiem is still performing well, moving just one spot down to number four. Switch 2 sales are understandably not on the same level as PC and PS5, but hey, we'll take it.

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Meanwhile, is that... is that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite we see? Where the heck have you been? Another cheeky little sale boosting numbers, no doubt.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Pragmata PS5 79%, Switch 2 15%, Xbox 7% - 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 86%, PS5 11%, Switch 2 1%, Xbox 1% 1 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 3 4 Resident Evil Requiem PC 62%, PS5 29%, Switch 2 5%, Xbox 4% 5 5 Elden Ring 4 6 Tekken 8 6 7 Pokémon Pokopia 9 8 Mario Kart World 8 9 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 11 10 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 55%, Switch 2 45% 10 11 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 12 12 Resident Evil 4 38 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 72%, Switch 2 28% 19 14 Minecraft

16 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 27 16 WWE 2K26 PS5 77%, Xbox 14%, Switch 2 8% 18 17 Donkey Kong Bananza

20 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

23 19 Crimson Desert

29 20 Resident Evil 3 - 21 Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 24 22 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 65%, Switch 2 35% 25 23 Grand Theft Auto V

15 24 Starfield

26 25 Resident Evil 2

- 26 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox 49%, PS4 35%, Switch 15%, PS5 1% - 27 Mafia Trilogy

- 28 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

19 29 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 61%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 6% 30 30 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0% 28 31 Nintendo Switch Sports

- 32 Monster Hunter Wilds

32 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% - 34 Little Nightmares III PS5 29%, Switch 26%, PS4 23%, Switch 2 20% - 35 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

- 36 Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition

39 37 Dark Souls Trilogy

35 38 Super Mario Odyssey

40 39 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 60%, Switch 40% 31 40 Dragon's Dogma II



[Compiled by GfK]

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