To celebrate the release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Switch this week, Nintendo has updated its music app with a special release.

This update for the Switch Online Nintendo Music service on mobile devices adds ten tracks from the new title. Nintendo has also issued a notice mentioning how no new tracks will be released next week:

"Ten tracks from Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream have been added as a special release. Note: Next week there will be no new tracks."

Here are the ten tracks (with a total runtime of 22 minutes) in this latest update:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch) - 16th April 2026

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Earlier this week, Nintendo celebrated the Animal Crossing 25th anniversary with the release of the GameCube soundtrack.

Apart from this music update for Tomodachi Life today, Nintendo has also released a new batch of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch Online icons.