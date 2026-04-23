We loved the look of Orbitals when we first locked eyes on it at The Game Awards 2025. We liked it even more when it cropped up at the February 2026 Nintendo Direct. And now, strangely enough, we're even more hooked on the idea thanks to today's new gameplay trailer.

The new footage sees Creative Director Marcos Ramos and Game Director Jakob Lundgren (who previously worked with Hazelight on A Way Out, It Takes Two, and Split Fiction) team up to tackle some of the game's co-op challenges. There's a fair amount of It Takes Two-style teamwork going on here, with each character bringing their unique tool abilities to the table — and yep, if even the game devs are arguing over some of those platforming sequences, you know we will be too.

The thing that has impressed us the most so far is the variety of gameplay on display. In this trailer alone, we see a handful of different tool-specific 3D platforming sections, some side-scrolling escapades all about manipulating gravity, and even an order-barking hoverboard sequence. Combine all that with the gorgeous throwback anime visual style, and we reckon this one is onto a winner.

While we still don't have a specific release date for Orbitals just yet, we do know that the game will arrive exclusively on Switch 2 at some point this Summer.