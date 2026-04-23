We are quickly approaching Nintendo's next first-party release, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book! We shared our hands-on thoughts yesterday, and today, we've got a brand-new overview trailer.

Initially shared on Nintendo Today!, the trailer goes into Yoshi's central gameplay, explaining the creature discovery mechanics and running through Yoshi's basic moveset — welcoming the Tail Flick.

While previous trailers introduced us to the bubble-blowing Glubbit, this one is mainly focused on Crazee Daizee, an adorable little flower that comes loaded with an arsenal of special abilities all of its own. Stick around until the end and you'll even get a closer look at Bowser Jr. and Kamek.

The trailer wraps up with the confirmation that Yoshi amiibo are supported in the game! Tapping one of these will give you bonus tokens, which can be spent on making more creature discoveries.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book launches on Switch 2 on 21st May.