Capcom recently rolled out an easy GOTY contender with Resident Evil Requiem, but that apparently wasn't enough for the Japanese publisher. It's now unleashed Pragmata, a futuristic action-adventure that blends fast-paced shooting with intricate puzzle-solving mechanics.
We thought it was pretty great, too. In our 9/10 review, Ken Talbot praised the hybrid combat system, the dynamic between protagonists Hugh and Diana, and the replay value. Some frustrations with boss battles occurred, and we think mouse controls would have been a nice addition, but it's nevertheless an excellent game.
Here's how Ken concluded his review:
"With a strong relationship at its core, a striking sci-fi aesthetic, and an addictive puzzle combat loop, Pragmata is the full package. The adventures of Hugh and Diana stands as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom, and hopefully marks the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise."