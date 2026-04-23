Capcom recently rolled out an easy GOTY contender with Resident Evil Requiem, but that apparently wasn't enough for the Japanese publisher. It's now unleashed Pragmata, a futuristic action-adventure that blends fast-paced shooting with intricate puzzle-solving mechanics.

We thought it was pretty great, too. In our 9/10 review, Ken Talbot praised the hybrid combat system, the dynamic between protagonists Hugh and Diana, and the replay value. Some frustrations with boss battles occurred, and we think mouse controls would have been a nice addition, but it's nevertheless an excellent game.

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Here's how Ken concluded his review: