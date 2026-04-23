Pragmata
Image: Capcom

Capcom recently rolled out an easy GOTY contender with Resident Evil Requiem, but that apparently wasn't enough for the Japanese publisher. It's now unleashed Pragmata, a futuristic action-adventure that blends fast-paced shooting with intricate puzzle-solving mechanics.

We thought it was pretty great, too. In our 9/10 review, Ken Talbot praised the hybrid combat system, the dynamic between protagonists Hugh and Diana, and the replay value. Some frustrations with boss battles occurred, and we think mouse controls would have been a nice addition, but it's nevertheless an excellent game.

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Here's how Ken concluded his review:

"With a strong relationship at its core, a striking sci-fi aesthetic, and an addictive puzzle combat loop, Pragmata is the full package. The adventures of Hugh and Diana stands as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom, and hopefully marks the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise."

So now, we've love to hear what you think. If you've been playing Pragmata, then feel free to provide your own verdict in the poll down below. Do you agree with our 9/10 score, or do you think it maybe falls down in a few key areas? Let us know.

And, as always, don't worry if you haven't played enough of it yet to form a complete opinion. This article will be here when you're ready, so bookmark it if you wish, and come back at a later date. Similarly, if you want to provide an initial score now and change your mind later, that's always an option too.

What score would you give Pragmata (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for voting! If you'd like to expand upon your score with some commentary, then leave a comment down below with your thoughts on Pragmata.