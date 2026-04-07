Nintendo Music continues to add new tracks to its library, and this week sees the arrival of more tracks for the Splatoon 3 album.

As described in the mobile app, this new update adds a total of 112 tracks to the service. These includes tracks from the DLC Side Order, the Grand Festival and "more". This includes song such as "Leaving with Pearl" and "Short Order" by Off the Hook.

This takes Splatoon 3's album from 118 tracks to a whopping 230 tracks, with over 8 hours and 30 minutes of music.

Splatoon's single-player Side Order DLC was originally released in 2024. You can find out more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life. Apart from the Splatoon 3 album, Nintendo has also added the Splatoon and Splatoon 2 soundtracks to its music service. Of course, you'll need an active Switch Online subscription to listen to these albums on this app.

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This latest update follows soundtrack updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Springfest will also return in Splatoon 3 later this week on 11th April 2026.