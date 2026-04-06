A new gameplay trailer for The Eternal Life of Goldman has been uploaded to Nintendo of America's YouTube channel, and we felt utterly compelled to highlight it. It looks so good, man!

Currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2026, Goldman is described as a "breathtaking platformer adventure" that utilises stunning frame-by-frame animation to great effect. The new trailer highlights some awesome boss encounters, and honestly, some of the death animations are pretty brutal.

If the visuals were all it had going for it, however, then we wouldn't be quite so enthusiastic, but Goldman looks like it will be an absolute blast when it eventually lands. The platforming looks solid, there are some intriguing puzzle elements at play, and judging from the brief look at the in-game map, it looks like it'll be quite a hefty experience.

We'll keep an eye out for a final release date in the weeks to come, but we think this is definitely a Switch game to at least pencil into your wishlist for the time being.