Apart from the release of Pragmata this month, Capcom has announced it will be celebrating 20 years of Okami.

This anniversary date takes place later this month on 20th April 2026, lining up with the title's original Japanese release on the PlayStation 2 in 2006. As part of this, the Okami team says it's currently preparing an anniversary event:

"In just 15 days, on April 20, 2026, Okami will celebrate its 20th anniversary! We're also preparing a 20th-anniversary event, so please look forward to it!"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

No other details have been shared at this stage, but attached to this announcement is an illustration of Amaterasu and Issun:

As a reminder, a sequel to the original legendary action-adventure game was announced at The Game Awards in 2024. Hideki Kamiya (Devil May Cry, Bayonetta) will also be returning to direct this brand-new project.

If you haven't already played the first game, you can pick it up on the Switch eShop. For more details, check out our review: