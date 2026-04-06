Well, what a convenient bit of timing! Hot on the heels of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's release last week, Nintendo has today announced an all-new limited-time Switch 2 offer, featuring (you guessed it) Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2. Yep, the Switch 1 game!

From 12th April - 9th May, you can pick up a Switch 2 and a copy of the Mario Galaxy double-pack (either physical or digital) and save yourself $20 in the process. This'll only be available at participating retailers — Nintendo has specifically mentioned Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart — and is all reliant on stock and the suggested retail pricing, so actual savings may vary.

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Of course, the Switch 1 game (or Wii game, if you want to go back to the OG) might not be the best display of the Switch 2's increased power, but let's not forget that a free update is available for the new hardware to boost things up to some 4K goodness.

Okay, it might not be the most imaginative offer out there, but as far as a Galaxy Movie tie-in goes, it's hard to knock. You can find out more information on this offer ahead of its launch next week on the Nintendo of America website.