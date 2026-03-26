Earlier this week, you might have noticed how Nintendo Music didn't roll out its weekly update at the regular time.

It led to speculation about Nintendo potentially holding out for the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, and sure enough, the tracks for Bellabel Park have now been added.

Nintendo: "Thirty-one tracks from Meetup in Bellabel Park have been added"

This takes the Wonder album from 85 tracks to 117 tracks in total, and there is 3 hours and 15 minutes of music on offer. According to Bellabel Park's credits, the music lead is Shinho Fujii with music by Yuka Usui.

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To use the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have acess to a mobile device and an active Switch Online membership.

In some related news, Nintendo has also released a new wave of Meetup in Bellabel Park icons featuring icons for Rosalina and various other characters. Icons are priced at 10 Platinum Points each and the first wave is now live.