Hot on the heels of last month's Pokémon 30th anniversary range, Uniqlo has now launched another Nintendo collection to celebrate The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The clothing line-up is now live on the Uniqlo website, consisting of four different graphic tees in adult sizes (XS-3XL) for £19.90 / $29.90 and four in kids' (3-13 years) for £9.90 / $19.90.

While the designs themselves are a little uninspired, the Yoshi print is rather cute, and we'll never turn our noses up at some official Captain Toad merch. Heck, that Question Block kids' top is probably the best of the bunch, with the coins popping up out of the pocket — it's a shame it might be a little on the small side for us so-called 'adults'.

You'll find the full collection over on the Uniqlo website, but here's a handful of highlights:

Aside from going in full cosplay, we'd say these might be the perfect look for a Mario Galaxy Movie cinema trip. Because, yes, the movie is out now! We had a perfectly pleasant time with Mario's latest big-screen jaunt, while light on plot and with pacing all over the place, we praised "The visuals, the music, and at least some of the easter eggs" in our review.