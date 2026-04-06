Level-5 has announced that it's finally ready to share some updates about its upcoming titles in a new 'Vision 2026' showcase.

The presentation will air on the Level-5 YouTube channel on Friday, 10th April 2026 at 1pm BST / 2pm CET / 5am PT / 8am ET.

While the precise contents of the event are being kept under wraps to maintain the surprise (company president Akihiro Hino teased on X), the Vision 2026 website clarifies that "multiple titles" will be making an appearance — could it finally be time for an update or two on Professor Layton and The New World of Steam and DECAPOLICE?

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Here's the exact time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 5am PDT / 6am MDT / 7am CDT / 8am EDT

5am PDT / 6am MDT / 7am CDT / 8am EDT UK/Ire: 1pm BST

1pm BST Europe: 2pm CEST / 3pm EEST

2pm CEST / 3pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 9pm JST / 8pm AWST / 10pm AEST

Aside from Layton and DECAPOLICE (both of which were previously delayed), Level-5 also has its Inazuma Eleven remake in the works, and there's always room for more Fantasy Life i or Victory Road DLC, right? We'll have to wait and see what Friday holds...