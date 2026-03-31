Animal Crossing: New Horizons got a major update at the beginning of this year bumping the game up to Version 3.0.
This included the Resort Hotel, run by the Kapp'n family, and also Luna's new Slumber Island, which you can decorate with all your items. Now, in an update to the Nintendo Music app this week, Nintendo has added tracks from both of these parts of the game.
Here's the full the list of tracks included in this update, which joins the existing Animal Crossing: New Horizons album containing over 400 tracks and led by sound director Kazumi Totaka.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 3.0 Update Music
Hotel
- Hotel
- Hotel Decorating
- Hotel VIP
- Hotel Jingle
Slumber Island
- Slumber Island - Clear Afternoon
- Slumber Island - Rainy Afternoon
- Slumber Island - Snowy Afternoon
- Slumber Island - Clear Evening
- Slumber Island - Rainy Evening
- Slumber Island - Snowy Evening
This latest update to the Nintendo Music app follows an update last week, which added 31 tracks from Super Mario Bros. Wonder's new DLC Meetup in Bellabel Park. To access these tracks on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.
If you haven't tried out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update yet, it also includes expanded home storage, new movement options, improved crafting & cooking, and much more. There's a paid Switch 2 update as well that comes with improved resolution and graphics, mouse controls and expanded online features.