Animal Crossing: New Horizons got a major update at the beginning of this year bumping the game up to Version 3.0.

This included the Resort Hotel, run by the Kapp'n family, and also Luna's new Slumber Island, which you can decorate with all your items. Now, in an update to the Nintendo Music app this week, Nintendo has added tracks from both of these parts of the game.

Here's the full the list of tracks included in this update, which joins the existing Animal Crossing: New Horizons album containing over 400 tracks and led by sound director Kazumi Totaka.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 3.0 Update Music

Hotel

Hotel

Hotel Decorating

Hotel VIP

Hotel Jingle

Slumber Island

Slumber Island - Clear Afternoon



Slumber Island - Rainy Afternoon

Slumber Island - Snowy Afternoon

Slumber Island - Clear Evening

Slumber Island - Rainy Evening

Slumber Island - Snowy Evening

This latest update to the Nintendo Music app follows an update last week, which added 31 tracks from Super Mario Bros. Wonder's new DLC Meetup in Bellabel Park. To access these tracks on this app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

If you haven't tried out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update yet, it also includes expanded home storage, new movement options, improved crafting & cooking, and much more. There's a paid Switch 2 update as well that comes with improved resolution and graphics, mouse controls and expanded online features.