Splatoon 3's seasonal events are still alive and kicking, and next month, it's time for another Spring Splatfest.

The event is set to kick off on 11th April at 1am BST (10th April for those in North America), running throughout the weekend until 13th.

It's a returning theme heading to the Splatlands for this event, with the 2024 Springfest theme making a comeback. Once again, the prompt of "It's Spring! A time for fuzzy fluffiness!" takes centre stage, with Team Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies and Bear Cubs all up for grabs.

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Here's the precise time that the event gets underway in your region:

North America: 5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT

5pm (Fri) PDT / 6pm (Fri) MDT / 7pm (Fri) CDT / 8pm (Fri) EDT UK/Ire: 1am BST

1am BST Europe: 2am CEST / 3am EEST

2am CEST / 3am EEST Asia/Oceania: 9am JST / 8am AWST / 10am AEST

It was Team Bear Cubs that walked away with the win back in 2024, but can they go two-for-two? We still have a couple of weeks to go before voting opens, but you can let us know which team you'll be playing for in the following poll.