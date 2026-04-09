Nintendo today lifted the lid on Rhythm Heaven Groove's release date (2nd July, if you missed it), and followed it up by opening pre-orders and revealing the all-important price.

The upcoming rhythm title will set you back £33.99 / $39.99, with pre-orders now live on both the European and North American eShop. For reference, this is a good bit cheaper than many had dreaded it might be, coming in a good chunk lower than the latest Switch 1 release, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, at £49.99 / $59.99.

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The other good news is that Groove will receive a physical release to boot. You can pre-order your boxed copy from the North American My Nintendo Store for the same price as its digital counterpart, and just feast your eyes on this box art:

The design is every bit as bright and colourful as we would expect from a Rhythm Heaven, packed with weird little guys that we're sure we'll become overly attached to when July rolls around.